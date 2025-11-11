Algorithmic Recommendations and Section 230: Planet Green v. Amazon

by Dennis Crouch

I am teaching internet law this semester, and one of the cases I'm following involves Amazon's so far successful claims of Section 230 safe harbor for (allegedly) actively promoting and recommending third-party provided content that knowingly misrepresents products sold on Amazon.

Does Section 230 confer immunity on internet platforms when they knowingly permit, facilitate, and profit from third-party promotion and sale of misrepresented products on their websites? Does Section 230 immunize internet platforms from civil claims based on their own conduct, including using algorithms to generate targeted advertising and product recommendations for their users?

Planet Green Cartridges, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., No. 24-1299. The Supreme Court will consider whether to grant certiorari at its November 14, 2025 conference.