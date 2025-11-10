Todd Blanche asks Supreme Court to Hand Over the Copyright Office

by Dennis Crouch

In an emergency shadow docket application filed late last month, the Solicitor General asked the Supreme Court to stay a D.C. Circuit injunction that allows Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter to continue serving in her position. The dispute centers on the separation of powers question:

Is the Library of Congress an "Executive agency" subject to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA), or did Congress deliberately exclude it from that category (and does Congress even have that power)?

The answer will determine whether President Trump install an acting Librarian who can then remove the Register—or whether only a Senate-confirmed Librarian possesses that authority. Blanche v. Perlmutter, No. 25A478 (Supreme Court Application filed Oct. 2025). For me, the case boils down to a question of whether we are ready to further enlarge our unitary executive scheme that is currently playing out. If the answer is yes, then it is probably also time to unite the agencies, creating the United States Intellectual Property Office (USIPO).