Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Dan Mahaffee: Counterproductive Patent Policies Threaten US Tech Leadership (Source: The Hill)

How? I have just finished reading the whole article, and nowhere did the author explain how the DOJ’s recent moves will lead to a diminishment in U.S. tech leadership.

Indeed, in the antepenultimate paragraph, the author speaks of “Chinese leadership in advanced technologies ranging from 5G networks… .” To the extent that CN patent holders control the current technology, should we not want to devalue their IP? The author’s conclusion does not jibe with his premises.