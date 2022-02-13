Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

3 thoughts on "Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

    Dan Mahaffee: Counterproductive Patent Policies Threaten US Tech Leadership (Source: The Hill)

    How? I have just finished reading the whole article, and nowhere did the author explain how the DOJ’s recent moves will lead to a diminishment in U.S. tech leadership.

    Indeed, in the antepenultimate paragraph, the author speaks of “Chinese leadership in advanced technologies ranging from 5G networks… .” To the extent that CN patent holders control the current technology, should we not want to devalue their IP? The author’s conclusion does not jibe with his premises.

      The kernel of the best
      may well have elements of truth.

      Greg refuses to see any aspect of localized effects of intra-Sovereign innovation, refuses to recognize the Sovereign -centric nature of patent law — this is nothing more than his Big Pharma bias, and his refusing to budge from his peak of Mount S.

      The Mahaffee article presupposes that its readers are grounded in the Sovereign-Centric nature of patent law (clearly, something that Greg lacks), and instead is merely reflecting the Liberal Left (Biden) capitulation in the diminution of patent power.

      Greg plays the emotive f00l with his “To the extent that CN patent holders control the current technology, should we not want to devalue their IP?” to which of course to anyone that has actually studied innovation is a resounding “No,” as strong patents HELP disruptive innovation.

      But Greg will be Greg, and all the more the pity.

