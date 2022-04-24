Eligibility and Off the Shelf

Patent

Spireon v. Procon Analytics (Supreme Court 2022)

Another new petition for certiorari has re-asked the American Axle questions:

  1. What is the appropriate standard for determining whether a patent claim is “directed to” a patent-ineligible concept…?
  2. Is patent eligibility (at each step of the Court’s two-step framework) a question of law for the court based on the scope of the claims or a question of fact for the jury based on the state of the art at the time of the patent?

[Petition] Spireon is the maker of LoJack and has millions of vehicle tracking systems in operation.  Procon provides similar services as well.

Spireon’s U.S. Patent No. 10,089,598 is directed to a method of managing vehicle inventory at an auto dealership using a “location device” (such as a GPS receiver or other positioning system designed to be attached to the vehicle).  Claim 1 includes the following steps:

  1. In the Server DB: Associate the location device with the dealer’s group of ‘available location devices’;
  2. Communicatively couple the device with a vehicle;
  3. Once coupled, transmit a connection notice that includes a vehicle identifier and location device identifier;
  4. In the server DB: Associate the location device with the vehicle and remove it from the list of ‘available location devices’; and
  5. Receive current location from the location devices. [Full text of Claim 1 is below]

In the case, Procon filed a declaratory judgment action. The district court dismissed the case on the pleadings — finding the claims directed to an abstract idea.  The Federal Circuit then affirmed without opinion.

= = =

Off the Shelf: The patent specification indicated that “the location device may be an off-the-shelf tracking device for a vehicle, for example for use by an end user, for user-based insurance, for fleet management, for managing driver behavior, and/or the like.”  The district court relied upon this statement to conclude that the location device did not include any inventive concept.  In its petition, the patentee argues (I think correctly) that the “off-the-shelf” statement should be interpreted as contemplating the invented device being sold in retail stores, not that it could already be found on retail stores pre-invention.

= = =

1. A method for managing a vehicle inventory for a dealer implemented by a computer having a processor and a memory, the method comprising:

while a location device is not communicatively coupled with a vehicle, associating the location device with a dealer’s group of available location devices in the memory, wherein the dealer’s group of available location devices comprises location devices owned by the dealer that are not coupled with any vehicle;

communicatively coupling the location device with a vehicle;

in response to the location device becoming communicatively coupled with the vehicle, the location device transmitting a connection notice over a network, the connection notice comprising a vehicle identifier and a location device identifier;

receiving, by the computer, the connection notice from the location device over the network;

in response to the connection notice received by the computer, the processor: associating the location device identifier with the vehicle identifier in the memory; and disassociating the location device from the dealer’s group of available location devices in the memory; and

receiving, by the computer, current location information from the location device.

2. A method for managing a vehicle inventory according to claim 1, wherein the vehicle identifier comprises a VIN of the vehicle and the location device identifier comprises a location device serial number.

= = = =

24 thoughts on “Eligibility and Off the Shelf

  1. 6

    Off the Shelf: The patent specification indicated that “the location device may be an off-the-shelf tracking device for a vehicle, for example for use by an end user, for user-based insurance, for fleet management, for managing driver behavior, and/or the like.” The district court relied upon this statement to conclude that the location device did not include any inventive concept. In its petition, the patentee argues (I think correctly) that the “off-the-shelf” statement should be interpreted as contemplating the invented device being sold in retail stores, not that it could already be found on retail stores pre-invention.

    First, a component being “off-the-shelf” is not particularly relevant. This is from FN8 of DDR Holdings:
    On a fundamental level, the creation of new compositions and products based on combining elements from different sources has long been a basis for patentable inventions. See, e.g., Parks v. Booth, 102 U.S. 96, 102 (1880) (“Modern inventions very often consist merely of a new combination of old elements or devices, where nothing is or can be claimed except the new combination.”); KSR Int’l Co. v. Teleflex Inc., 550 U.S. 398, 418–19 (2007) (“[I]nventions in most, if not all, instances rely upon building blocks long since uncovered, and claimed discoveries almost of necessity will be combinations of what, in some sense, is already known.”).

    The following is from BASCOM:
    We agree with the district court that the limitations of the claims, taken individually, recite generic computer, network and Internet components, none of which is inventive by itself. BASCOM does not assert that it invented local computers, ISP servers, networks, network accounts, or filtering. Nor does the specification describe those elements as inventive. … The inventive concept inquiry requires more than recognizing that each claim element, by itself, was known in the art. As is the case here, an inventive concept can be found in the non-conventional and non-generic arrangement of known, conventional pieces.

    Without having read the petition or the court’s decisions, its plain (to me) that the Court erred based upon the caselaw stated above. There is a difference between disclosing that certain individual components are off-the-shelf (e.g., the location device) and a finding that the entire hardware system was off-the-shelf. Moreover, even if all of the individual elements were off-the-shelf items, this does not established that the combination, as a whole, was an “off-the-shelf” item.

    1. 6.1

      Correct. “Off the shelf” should come into play — if at all — only in the 102 / 103 analysis.

      ‘cept, that is, when your best friend is . . . Alice.

      (the petition is excellent)

  2. 5

    — I disagree … “off-the-shelf” clearly indicates something generic and/or pre-existing. To argue not only that this could refer to something novel/inventive in the application, but to go so far as saying that the phrase simply contemplates that someday, this novel tracker might be placed on a shelf somewhere, and thus will need to be taken off said shelf in order to be used, is ridiculous, IMHO.

    1. 5.1

      Exactly. This is what patent attorneys say when they want to be lazy or are unfamiliar with how something works.

  3. 4

    Maybe (just maybe) we should point out that “directed to” is really merely a euphemism for “Gist”…

    On top of that, the immediate case being a claim clearly in statutory process category, the court should be reminded (and yes this echoes Mark’s comment below) — with emphasis:

    35 U.S.C. 100(b): The term “process” means process, art or method, and includes a new use of a known process, machine, manufacture, composition of matter, or material.

    1. 4.1

      Yes; that.

  4. 3

    I maintain that, while a mess, our 101 law springs from an overly formalistic approach to invalidity on obviousness. Like in Europe, if we could combine obvious abstract concepts with known devices we’d be in a better position than all of these stretching-to-fit opinions on what is obviously not patentable, but which nonetheless passes muster under the separate statutory grounds. Using a GPS to track a fleet is so obvious as to be painful to look at, but it’s concrete enough, as far as that goes. It’s just not, or shouldn’t ever have been, deserving of a patent.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      101 law springs from an overly formalistic approach to invalidity on obviousness.

      You mean – that which Congress expressly rebuked the pre-1952 Supreme Court upon?

    2. 3.2

      Using a GPS to track a fleet is so obvious as to be painful to look at, but it’s concrete enough, as far as that goes. It’s just not, or shouldn’t ever have been, deserving of a patent.
      What I find sad is the proclivity of both judges and attorneys to abstract an invention down to 7 words or so (e.g., “Using a GPS to track a fleet”) when that abstraction is NOT what was invented.

      Claim 1 of the ‘598 Patent is 179 words long. While Mr. Stroud is correct in stating that using a GPS to track a fleet (presumably at the time the ‘598 Patent was filed) was obvious, this alone is not being claimed.

      BTW — USP 5,922,040 (issued on July 13, 1999) and titled “Method and apparatus for fleet management” described tracking vehicles using GPS. I suspect one could find earlier disclosures but I liked the Title.

      All too often, anti-patent advocates (such as Mr. Stroud) and judges abstract away the details of what is being claimed. It is easier to declare that an invention is obvious and/or directed to patent eligible subject matter when the details are ignored.

      1. 3.2.1

        What I find sad is the proclivity of both judges and attorneys to abstract an invention down to 7 words or so (e.g., “Using a GPS to track a fleet”) when that abstraction is NOT what was invented.

        +1

      2. 3.2.2

        Minor correction, but the proper term is Gisting down to seven words.

        After the Gist, comes the Abstract.

        It’s all a part of the double edge sword presented by the Supreme Court: Gist and Abstract.

        (I can see why this needs a reminder though, as the Courts have shied away from using that terminology — no doubt that this is due to some of the clerks having recognized how the Gist/Abstract lingo so mirrors the pre-1952 Court and its own (then) use of dozens of variants of the “Gist” term)

      3. 3.2.3

        “It is easier to declare that an invention is obvious and/or directed to patent eligible subject matter when the details are ignored.”

        But it’s easiest to declare your interlocuter’s error when they haven’t provided a formal obviousness argument in an informal setting.

        The best part of such argument is that you don’t have to express any support for the dreck while getting an inflated sense of superiority!

        1. 3.2.3.1

          Meh, if the (101) dreck were not advance in the first place, then no matter how informal a comment be, the “inflated” would need not be presented.

          And yet, the “inflated” most always DOES need to be presented.

          (You are aiming at the wrong Dreck, Ben)

  5. 2

    The concept here seems to be that ‘unbound’ location devices can be manufactured and distributed to dealerships, and then remotely bound to new vehicles on-site without the need for manual intervention by the manufacturer. In that sense, perhaps it is true that the location devices are themselves ‘off the shelf’.

    I would be surprised if this is not obvious (or anticipated), assuming the appropriate prior art can be identified. It seems closely analogous with the kinds of processes used to install new set top boxes and broadband routers, amongst other things. It’s not far off what happens when a roaming SIM first identities itself on a new cellular network.

    But it’s not abstract.

    It’s time the courts stopped using 101 as a ‘shortcut’ to avoid the additional work involved in 102 or 103.

    1. 2.1

      +1

    2. 2.2

      “It’s time the courts stopped using 101 as a ‘shortcut’ to avoid the additional work involved in 102 or 103.”

      Big +1.

    3. 2.3

      I don’t see how you can “+1” both comment-2 and comment-3.2. Mark’s just engaging in a lighter form of the abstracting that WT decries; he didn’t engage with every limitation and show where the prior art teaches it, so his opinion is invalid.

      1. 2.3.1

        Mention for this to be indented under comment-2.1. Oh well.

  6. 1

    “the patentee argues (I think correctly) that the “off-the-shelf” statement should be interpreted as contemplating the invented device being sold in retail stores, not that it could already be found on retail stores pre-invention”

    That interpretation does not seem reasonable to me.

    From the specification:
    In an exemplary embodiment, a location device may be an off-the-shelf tracking device for a vehicle

    Using “off the shelf” in “an X may be an off the shelf Y” to indicate that X could potentially be available off the shelf is highly non-standard and nothing else in the specification suggests that this was the intended meaning.

    1. 1.1

      Well Ben, I too would appreciate an explication from the good professor.

      1. 1.1.1

        As an engineer I can tell you with 100% certainty it means it already exists. It has nothing to do with retail. It has to do with an engineer figuratively going to the shelf of parts at the lab and grabbing a pre-existing part that needs no fabrication to build what he’s working on. I’ve been using this phrase my whole life and my colleagues have too. I can tell you Dennis is wrong on this one. I’m not a hater-troll.

        1. 1.1.1.1

          Mikey,

          I would pause and remind you that “as an engineer” is not the necessary way to read a legal document (that is what a patent is).

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            A patent must be read with the eyes of someone of ordinary skill in the art. Presuming Mikey meets that qualification, “as an engineer” is precisely the necessary way to read a legal document.

            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              No — reading a legal document from the vantage of a Legal Fiction does NOT mean read the patent as an engineering document.

