Enablement at the USPTO

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

I was reading recent PTAB ex parte cases looking to see how the Office is handling enablement questions. The first three cases I read all involved the same setup: The examiner made a rejection that that the PTAB suggests might have been better suited as an enablement rejection. For example, in Ex Parte Sugimoto (PTAB 2022), the PTAB explained that “the Examiner conflates enablement with indefiniteness.”  The PTAB then noted similar sentiment in Ex parte Nunes (PTAB 2022).  In Nunes, the examiner had rejected the drone-aircraft claims as indefinite based upon the specification’s failure to define how the thrusters compensated for wind gusts. On appeal, the PTAB concluded that the rejection would have been better suited as an enablement rejection:

[T]he Examiner’s concerns relate more to whether Appellant has made an enabling disclosure of the described functionality, as opposed to whether the recited functionality is indefinite. The claim is clear as to the structure required by the claim (e.g., a plurality of shrouded laterally oriented thrusters) and the functionality required by the claim (e.g., compensate for gusts of wind and force a descent).

Id. I’ll note that in Nunes, the PTAB affirmed the indefiniteness rejection on other grounds. In particular, the claims required “precise” positioning but the specification did not include “standard for measuring” the degree of precision.

Finally, in Ex parte Kim (Fed. Cir. 2022), the PTAB explained: “To the extent the Examiner’s rejection implicates the enablement requirement of that statute, we decline to speculate in that regard here, for the rejection is based solely on the claimed invention’s failure to comply with the written description requirement, not the enablement requirement which is a separate and distinct requirement under § 112.”  I ran across this same situation later in Ex parte Palmer (PTAB 2022).

I kept reading and came to Ex parte Oda (PTAB 2022). Although that decision mentions enablement, it is in the context of whether the asserted prior art is enabling. In the case, the PTAB concluded that the patent applicant had failed to overcome the presumption that the prior art is ‘enabling.’

On the fifth try, I came upon Ex parte Mersel (PTAB 2022).  The Mersel application discloses methods of treating autoimmune diseases, such as Chron’s disease.  The examiner rejected the claims for lack of enablement after concluding the specification lacked evidence to support the theory that the proffered method (administering β2m) would treat Chron’s disease.   On appeal, the PTAB noted that the claims do not recite treatment of any disease, but rather only recite the cell-level result of “restoring normal heavy chain β2m molar ratio.”  According to the PTAB, the application enables this result by teaching how to deliver the particular peptide to the cell membrane. “There appears to be ample explanation and data in the Specification from which an ordinarily skilled artisan could make and use the invention as claimed.” Id.

I finally came across a seemingly proper enablement rejection in Ex parte Makotoiwai (PTAB 2022).  The case claims a particular “nitride crystal substrate” used in semiconductor manufacturing.  The examiner concluded that the substrate/device “can not be reproduced based upon the disclosure.”  The Board eventually reversed this decision – deciding that the applicant’s arguments were slightly better.

In the end, this was a fairly disappointing reading journey and helps restore my prior thoughts that a separating the written description and enablement requirements has born more confusion than fruit.

Hide comments

20 thoughts on “Enablement at the USPTO

  1. 7

    A proper enablement rejection requires findings of fact regarding undue experimentation. From my experience at the USPTO, those findings are very rarely made. Consequently, when those kind of rejections going to the Board, they are typically reversed.

    While the Board will bend over backwards to affirm 101, 102, or 103 rejections, my experience has been that the Board rarely affirms a 112 rejection (regardless of the flavor).

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      This jibes with my experience as well.

      Reply Report
    2. 7.2

      I agree with this based upon my experience as well. The one major caveat is Written Description rejections based upon new matter. (Typically also objected-to under 35 U.S.C. 132).

      Reply Report
    3. 7.3

      I kept on thinking that the Office multiple track response to 101 (the 2019 PEG was accompanied by 112 training) would have yielded a more thorough basis of examiner understanding as to how to even reach a prima facie case of a proper 112 rejection.

      That has just not happened.

      While we did indeed see a lively trend of 112 rejections being made, our typical responses deconstructing the rejections and showing them to fail to reach a prima facie level routinely sees these rejections being withdrawn.

      Reply Report
  2. 6

    The link to Mersel did not work for me.

    Reply Report
  3. 5

    Re: “separating the written description and enablement requirements has born more confusion than fruit.”
    No doubt confusing to some examiners and judges. But separating these two different requirements occurred a relatively long time ago in interferences, and there are situations where it is clearly appropriate. For a theoretical example, assume a patent application claiming a chemical compound with an enabling spec disclosure of one method of making a precursor but no suggestion that the latter was an invention or the invention of the applicants. I.e., no “written description.” Then the applicant adds claims to that precursor making method to try to get into an interference [or lawsuit upon issuance] after seeing patent activities of someone else. I.e,, U.S. extreme “late claiming”, for which the patent term limit statute is not a bar.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      BTW, the prior misreading’s of the 1942 Sup. Ct. Muncie Gear Works v. Outboard Marine decision as establishing a “late claiming” doctrine was rejected and eliminated as a separate basis for claim invalidity [as confused with “new matter” issues] in Westphal v. Fawzi (CCPA 1981) and Railroad Dynamics Inc. v. A. Stucki Co (Fed Cir. 1984), and even Wikipedia is confused as to that term.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        and even Wikipedia is confused

        ever since Wikipedia was ‘captured,’ and its updating functions put under a more strict ‘internal review,’ the confusion appears to be both growing and being denied to even exist.

        Reply Report
  4. 4

    IMHO, “written description” is best understood as CAFC made law to bar ‘late claiming’ ergo the dreaded submarine patent. For the most part this has been addressed with the change of patent term from priority date and not the issue date. It should be kept in that box.

    Next:
    The claim is clear as to the structure required by the claim (e.g., a plurality of shrouded laterally oriented thrusters) and the functionality required by the claim (e.g., compensate for gusts of wind and force a descent).

    If the specification does not describe how to enable that function “compensate for gusts of wind” in other words, recasting the claim as
    “means for” compensating for gusts of wind, lacking enablement sounds proper IMHO. To be sure, definiteness is a related issue, since it is the CLAIM that is being examined for enablement of the claimed invention. The old saw – claim broad, prove broad – springs to mind. If the only means for the lateral thrusters to compensate for wind gusts, is via the ground operator, the examiner is and should force that claim to be narrowed. On the other hand, if the specification discloses and enables, say for example, some inertial navigation loop that can drive those lateral thrusters to ‘compensate for wind gusts’ examination as to whether that is enabled and then CLAIMED as such, is exactly what the examination is about, and here again appropriate for the examiner to require narrowing the claim – to enable the claimed invention. Asking ‘how’ does the specification accomplish the claimed invention to be sure, puts more responsibility on the patent applicant to drill down on the inventor to disclose the ‘how’ exactly the specification is enabling the CLAIMED invention. IMHO, a return to the basics – how – where is it specifically described/enabled? is the best measure against the often decried ‘junk patents.’ Here again, requiring for example an appendix to the specification where the code is disclosed, to say for example, enable the claimed invention, harkens back to the days wherein a working model was required to enable the claimed invention.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      iwt,

      wondering out loud in response to your post, should Congress simply “cut to the chase” and return to requiring actual working models?

      (of course, given that the vast multitude of patents are improvements patents — and such are not guaranteed to be of infringing on others’ patents, there would likely need be an exception to infringement for such “positive build” aspects that would “simplify” the enablement issue)

      Reply Report
  5. 3

    The issue I see during prosecution is that enablement and indefiniteness are to be determined from the perspective of a person skilled in the art. How many Examiners, PTAB judges, DC judges or CAFC judges qualify? There are a few that might qualify but not many. They are confronted with, and have to decide, on the meaning of technology that is supposed to be interpreted by someone with very specific training and expertise. Because they don’t have it, they have to rely on either the arguments put forth by the attorneys involved or their own (and incomplete) understanding of the subject. The fact that they can’t understand something completely makes it easy to see why enablement and indefiniteness get confused or misinterpreted. Strong advocacy by an attorney, with carefully drafted “expert” declarations, can persuade them to decide one way or the other, but that just doesn’t mean the technology is being understood properly. The understanding of a person skilled in the art should not be subject to attorney argument, but the fact that these decisions are all over the place and inconsistent suggests that it often is.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Of course you do realize that “a person of ordinary skill in the art” is a legal fiction akin to the ‘reasonable person’ standard in for example negligence. This fiction changes too, for example, it might be a ph.d for a biologic invention in contrast to an BSEE for an inventive new computer.

      Reply Report
  6. 2

    How many APJs work under the aegis of PTAB? How many possible combinations of three adjudicators does that make?

    PTAB is not a monolith, and I would expect to see differences in the treatment of the same subject across different PTAB panels. But if listing the three CAFC judges (out of 15?) on a given panel is too much work in the write-ups here, listing three APJs (out of many more) on PTAB panels will clearly be too much work. Better to continue to pretend that PTAB always speaks with one voice.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      I am reminded of the adage: closing your eyes lets you not see the problem (but does nothing to make it go away).

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Important point AM.

      Reply Report
  7. 1

    The claim is clear as to the structure required by the claim (e.g., a plurality of shrouded laterally oriented thrusters) and the functionality required by the claim (e.g., compensate for gusts of wind and force a descent).

    Eh I’m not sure I agree with this. There may be indefiniteness when it is unclear how to affect the functionality with the structure.

    The most basic example of this would be the system of “a flying car.” I reject the notion that an undescribed claim to a flying car is rejectable solely on an unenablement threshold. The fact that the structure cannot perform the function is a claim to a vague modification that renders the claim indefinite. The response to this is that vague modifications are simply a cause of a broad-but-definite scope. But the response to that argument is that it certainly isn’t *reasonably* vague. The specification certainly won’t show that the inventor believes this structure is physically the ONLY method by which a car could fly. And this particular invented structure which causes the car to fly (or the modifications to the structure of a car) is clearly amenable to a less vague explanation – it has to be in order for the enablement requirement to be met. The claim is intentionally not describing what this invention is (a particular structure for causing a car to fly) by replacing it with what the invention clearly is not (ALL means for causing a car to fly) when a more accurate definition is not only clearly available, but actually posited by the scrivener. How could the claim meet the “reasonable certainty” standard then?

    I forget the case, but the logic I remember was something like “It makes very little sense for someone to invent a doorknob, claim a system with the doorknob in connection with a building, and then mark the building as patented.” It doesn’t fulfill any of the purposes of the patent act to do that, and it certainly flies in the face of “pointing out and particularly claiming” to hide the inventive aspect in a mound of unrelated context.

    I confess that – at the office level at least – I can’t think of a time when you’d HAVE to use indefiniteness in this type of situation when unenablement would suffice as a legal matter.

    I simply don’t think that’s the law, and it matters in post-issuance. Gen Electric v Wabash had a definite function (prevent sagging) and a definite structure (grains) but that was still indefinite rather than unenabled. Presumably its a lot easier to invalidate on the four corners on indefiniteness than it is for enablement.

    In the end, this was a fairly disappointing reading journey and helps restore my prior thoughts that a separating the written description and enablement requirements has born more confusion than fruit.

    You’re looking in the wrong subject matter areas.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Confusion? You bet. What would help is for the courts to keep in mind what the three separate requirements are for.

      Enablement goes to the Quid pro Quo.

      WD (under First Inventor to File) is for ensuring that the rights (in any specific claimed subject matter) are indeed bestowed on the First one to File. Applicant forbidden to improve its position, post-filing.

      Definiteness is needed so that the public knows whether they infringe the duly issued claim.

      Further help can be taken from the established case law of the EPO because under the EPC the grounds of revocation include lack of enablement but NOT indefiniteness. Thus it is that for the last 40 years the EPO has had to make it very clear to patent owners and opponents what is a legitimate enablement attack on the patent and what is in fact an indefiniteness attack masquerading as an enablement attack. The case law on the subject is established and mature.

      Dennis there is no alternative but to “separate” the WD and enablement requirements, is there? Both are needed, aren’t they? They are complementary to each other, aren’t they?

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      RG, you surmise that, often, even typically, it is “a lot easier” to put together a persuasive attack on definiteness than it is one on the issue whether the claimed subject matter is enabled. Duuh! Of course that is so. And it is the explanation for at least the following:

      1. Examiners, ex parte, smelling a lack of enablement, will likely couch their reservations as attacks on the definiteness of a claim, for pursuing the want of enablement would most times be futile, a complete waste of energy and worse, a boon to the Applicant.

      2. Any party putting validity in issue after grant will always contend that the claim is indefinite, regardless how spurious that contention happens to be. That’s why the EPC allows enablement and WD attacks on validity, post-issue, but not attacks on the definiteness of the duly issued claim.

      3. To do justice to enablement issues requires inter partes proceedings. The decider needs both sides of the story, told by competent technical experts from both sides of the issue.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      I wonder if Random has ever seen a claim with an element sounding in function that he would deem valid.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture