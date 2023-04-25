Guidance on Patenting Inventions with AI Contributions

Patent

The following are my remarks given on April 25, 2023 to the USPTO as part of their AI listening session:

by Dennis Crouch

Members of the USPTO, and fellow participants of this AI Listening Session, thank you for inviting me here today and for taking time to consider these important issues.  I want to also thank the prior speakers who have done a great job laying out many of the issues.  I am also happy to work with any of you to help figure this out and reach a workable system that truly encourages innovation.

My name is Dennis Crouch, and I am a law professor at Mizzou and author of Patently-O. It is my privilege to discuss the role of generative AI in the realm of intellectual property and the need for clear guidance from the USPTO.

As artificial intelligence progresses at an unprecedented pace, numerous cases have emerged where generative AI has played a crucial role in conceiving an invention. In certain instances, if the AI were human, it would be rightfully recognized as at least a joint inventor. This raises the question of whether it is appropriate to designate the human, who contributed to only a part of the invention and collaborated with the AI, as the sole inventor. This is particularly concerning in cases where the AI introduced concepts that the human had not conceived or even considered. Generative AI differs from traditional tools in that its responses are unpredictable and it produces results akin to those of a human inventor.

I would like to draw attention to a striking similarity between generative AI and biological models, particularly in the context of the pending Supreme Court case of Amgen v. Sanofi. In this case, researchers patented a genus of monoclonal antibodies, but the antibodies’ amino acid sequences were not designed by humans. Instead, a genetically modified humanized mouse generated the antibodies in response to a specific antigen. This scenario closely mirrors the role of generative AI in the invention process.

The parallel between the genetically modified humanized mouse and generative AI becomes apparent when we examine the prompt given to the mouse in the form of a PCSK9 injection and the subsequent response: antibodies collected from the mouse’s spleen. This analogy can be applied to generative AI, with a human providing the initial input or prompt, and the AI system generating an inventive output.

One key issue is the uncertainty patent attorneys face regarding the proper course of action. Innovators are seeking to protect their valuable inventions, but the lack of clear guidance creates potential ethical dilemmas for patent attorneys. I recently published an article on Patently-O titled “AI Inventor and the Ethics Trap for US Patent Attorneys,” highlighting this concern.

I believe the USPTO should promptly offer guidance, stating that patent applications may appropriately list the human contributor to the conception as the sole inventor, even in situations where an AI or other tool provided key elements of the discovery.

The US Copyright Office has taken steps to deny registration of AI-created works. It is essential for the USPTO to avoid the current pitfalls of the US Copyright Office in addressing AI-related issues.  Ideally, US intellectual property policymakers would consider all aspects of IP—patent, trade secret, and copyright in our situation here—as a unified whole. This might present an opportunity to contemplate the establishment of a US Intellectual Property Office that merges the PTO and Copyright Office, while also providing some authority to regulate trade secrecy.

As several speakers have noted, generative AI is expected to reduce the cost of inventing, which is a tremendous benefit. As Profs Levine and Feldman explained, AI has different incentives than human inventors and lacks the fundamental humanity that our inventorship laws respect.  Still, a valuable technological improvement by an AI (such as a new medical treatment) is something that we want to encourage.

For inventions without direct human contribution, it is timely to consider a special rights category for computer-generated inventions. This unique exclusivity could feature a reduced term and additional requirements to ensure clarity and patentability, such as pre-screening, limited claims, definitions, and the incorporation of born-digital aspects of the documentation.

In conclusion, it is imperative for the USPTO to provide guidance on how to handle generative AI’s role in the invention process – distinguishing between situations where a human inventor exists and those with in no or insufficient human originality.

Hide comments

20 thoughts on “Guidance on Patenting Inventions with AI Contributions

  1. 7

    Setting aside the jokes about unintelligent, lazy, hypnotized promoters of “rebuild the world around AI” nonsense, can one of the promoters come up with something actually thoughtful on the topic? Looking at you, Dennis. You’ve asked for comments and you’ve gotten a lot but you don’t really seem to be listening at all. Knock knock.

    Reply Report
  2. 6

    “For inventions without direct human contribution, it is timely to consider a special rights category for computer-generated inventions. This unique exclusivity could feature a reduced term and additional requirements to ensure clarity and patentability, such as pre-screening, limited claims, definitions, and the incorporation of born-digital aspects of the documentation.”

    I disagree with this “separate and un-equal” system for our soon to be AI overlords for obvious reasons.

    Reply Report
  3. 5

    “the USPTO should promptly offer guidance, stating that patent applications may appropriately list the human contributor to the conception as the sole inventor, even in situations where an AI or other tool provided key elements of the discovery.”

    That.

    “For inventions without direct human contribution, it is timely to consider a special rights category for computer-generated inventions.”

    And that.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Because we are being swamped by awesome “inventions” made by autonomously operating computers and the computers are demanding ownership or else.

      Seriously, what kind of drugs are you are on? Dennis has surrounded himself by low life mouth breathers for a long time (hard to avoid in Misery) but this is getting ridiculous.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        “mouth breathers”

        As if Malcolm is unaware that his use of that phrase is more of an indictment against him than anything else — and has been since it left the common vernacular decades ago.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          Where I come from it’s always been just a term for flyover country squirrel eaters who get their news at church or from watching water dry on a rock. I am happy to stick with “superstitious reactionary imbecile” if that is less triggering for you, snowflake.

          Reply Report
  4. 4

    What about requiring disclosure in patent applications about the contribution of AI to the specification and to the claims as part of duty of disclosure? Such a duty would replace any need for naming an AI robot as a co-inventor. While the contribution of the robot would serve as prior art, it would not serve as the basis of patentability so that validity could be challenged where the AI contribution was foundational to the claimed invention.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Try again — break into bite size sentences, as your thoughts are in direct conflict.

      Reply Report
  5. 3

    The US Copyright Office has taken steps to deny registration of AI-created works. It is essential for the USPTO to avoid the current pitfalls of the US Copyright Office in addressing AI-related issues.

    1) what are those pitfalls?
    2) for Copyright explicitly, how is this any different than what is clearly the mere continuation of another non-human instance (the Naruto case)?

    Reply Report
  6. 2

    One does wonder what drugs are circulating around Missouri these days. Not good ones! Just returning to this and letting Q6chan’s pizza parlor musings lie and rot where they lay:

    “ For inventions without direct human contribution, it is timely to consider a special rights category for computer-generated inventions.”

    Again: no, it’s not “timely” nor is it necessary. What’s both “timely” and necessary is doing what you are suggesting to abstractions like software, which were “excepted” into the utility patent system by judicial fiat. Maybe get to work on that first?

    In the meantime, define exactly what is meant by a “computer generated invention without direct human intervention.”

    “additional requirements to ensure clarity and patentability, such as pre-screening”

    What is “pre-screening” and what criteria are used for the screening and who performs the screening and at what cost?

    “limited claims”

    What does this mean? What do you have in mind?

    “definitions”

    Hahaha.

    “the incorporation of born-digital aspects of the documentation”

    You mean code? What are you talking about?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      abstractions like software,

      Blue pill much?

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      “and letting Q6chan’s pizza parlor musings”

      Que the impending housing crash 5-10 years down the line. LOL. NOBODY COULD SEE IT COMING! You never cease to amuse MM.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        Won’t take 5-10 years.

        We’ve been through this loop.

        Reply Report
  7. 1

    Too bad you weren’t around to make the case for drastically reduced terms for software patents. That would have been helpful.

    I agree that the PTO should probably give guidance (and maybe a reassuring hug) to all of the applicants who are confused and frightened about what to do (in part because of the poorly reasoned silliness posted at this blog and elsewhere, and in part because of lowlifes like Thaler).

    As for this: “ For inventions without direct human contribution, it is timely to consider a special rights category for computer-generated inventions. This unique exclusivity could feature a reduced term”

    Zero term seems perfect. Zero term and we don’t turn the power to the computer off in exchange for the “valuable” information. What’s not fair about that, Dennis?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “Zero term seems perfect. Zero term and we don’t turn the power to the computer off in exchange for the “valuable” information. What’s not fair about that, Dennis?”

      That seems a bit harsh.

      Anyhow, MM bro did you see Joe Biden actively planning the next housing crisis? And penalizing people who, *checks notes*, actually pay off the debts they take on as agreed with the lender (aka has a good credit score). Did you see it bro?

      link to youtube.com

      Saving black people from cletus by getting them housing, until whopsie daisy, the scheme collapses and leaves them destitute. Whooooopsie. It’s all so predictable, nobody can see it coming bro. MM bro, best part is, in your mind, it’ll no doubt be “republicans who leik totally knee cap the program” somehow.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I forgot the best part about that whole schema, for some reason, uber credit people like myself (~813) somehow avoid being impacted at all. Is this just more elitist warfare amongst the whites with the elite white class warring on the slightly less than elite whites?

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        Isn’t it that what Equity demands?

        Goes right along with the Ends Justify the Means.

        What could go wrong with that?

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Too bad you weren’t around to make the case for drastically reduced terms for software patents. That would have been helpful.

      Why would that have been helpful?

      As for your “zero term,” I will remind you of the open invitation for you to abstain from any innovation that you would deny patent protection to.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      Maybe we should address the obvious question first. Did AI help write (or excessively write) this article? It is very much in lines stylistically with what one gets from AI in generic attempts.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.3.1

        This has been true of other instances of Dennis’ writing lately. Maybe he’s trying to make some ironic point but I highly doubt it.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture