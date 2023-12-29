Patent Grant Total 2023

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a total of 312,100 utility patents in the calendar year 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive year of decline in the number of issued patents. The 2022 figures show a 3% decrease from the previous year and a 12% decrease from the record-high numbers seen in 2019, as depicted in the chart below.  One of the biggest changes from 2022 to 2023 is that non-US patent applicants dropped from 51% of the total down to 48%. In fact, numbers from US-applicants increased over the past year.   There was a roughly parallel shift when looking at the % of patents naming a US inventor — up from 47% in 2022 to 50% in 2023.

It’s important to recognize that patent issuance in any given year is largely based on innovations and applications filed 2-5 years prior or more. For example, the 2023 decline reflects a drop in underlying patent filings, R&D, and new invention volume primarily from 2018 to 2020, with most applications pending examination for years before grant. Similarly, the 2022 and prior year patent volumes correlate most directly with late 2010s economic, policy and innovation landscapes. So this data is more of a backwards-looking snapshot. The drivers behind 2023’s applicant mix shift likely originated a few years back as well — established in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Though issuing patents now, the underlying applicant behaviors and investment decisions providing this US boost trace back to the 2020-2022 period or earlier based on typical application lag. Any analysis of the grant mix changes must recognize this context, and account for influencers at the time of filing rather than issuance to best understand the shift.

Rather than an economic indicator, the grant numbers and details surrounding them are (I believe) more reflective of the operation of the USPTO and the faith innovative companies have in the patent system.

 

Hide comments

15 thoughts on “Patent Grant Total 2023

  1. 2

    It still looks like a bubble. The most commercially valuable patents are now trading around $100,000. The vast majority are illiquid and unenforceable under U.S. case law and procedures.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Re: “The most commercially valuable patents are now trading around $100,000.”
      Really commercially valuable patents are not even for sale. That is, patents competitively protecting key features of lucrative major products of the patent owning company, including but not limited to pharmaceuticals. Nor are clearly extensively infringed patents that can survive an IPR going to sell for so little.
      Yes, most patents are not saleable at all, for reasons including technical obsolescence, being commercial impractical or inferior to alternatives, having only claims easily designed around, readily available prior art never cited, only being for a small niche market, unpaid maintenance fees, etc.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        About time we ALL fight the current Efficient Infringer narratives (including the ‘0h N0es, Patent Tr011s”), eh?

        The items of your laments are LARGELY due to the anti-patent narratives that have been SOOOO bandied about with reckless abandon for several decades now.

        Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      My emphasis:

      US Article 1 Section 8 Clause 8:

      To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times TO Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries;

      35 U.S.C. 283 Injunction.

      The several courts having jurisdiction of cases under this title may grant injunctions in accordance with the principles of equity to prevent the violation of any right secured by patent, on such terms as the court deems reasonable.

      The direct tie in order to protect the holder of a right – with emphasis of securing that right – appears to have been fundamentally obscured.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        The Supremes simply read 35 U.S.C. 283’s limiting words ” in accordance with the principles of equity” and applied them. If you want everyone who obtains or buys patents to get injunctions for infringements it would require removing those words from the statute.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.2.1.1

          No – the entire words of the statute must be applied.

          Further – as I have long posted, the “in accordance with the principles of equity” follow the correct view that one remedy (injunction) which may be an “Atom B0mb” in other areas of law is NOT so in patent law.

          As a remedies reminder for you:

          Equity (and not that Sprint Left stuff) calls first and foremost for the aggrieved to be made as whole as possible.

          When it comes to the patent right – the very nature of the right transgressed is not any type of “Must Make” (to which money as a remedy is usually a first go-to).

          It is a Negative Right – and easily the best remedy is the one that most approximates the right at the heart of the issue.

          While certainly this is NOT a de facto “automatic” remedy, it should be extremely few and far between that any other (less important) equitable factor steers the course to a different remedy.

          Reply Report
  2. 1

    I still think that these numbers need to be separated out to understand what is going on. There are different sources of patent applications. Ones from purely foreign innovation. Ones from purely domestic innovation. And ones where there is a mix where international corporations have teams of inventors working in different countries.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      You are absolutely correct – the provision of mere ‘raw data’ loses so very many teaching moments that have L O N G been pointed out to the good professor.

      So much so, that the “c0nsp1racy the0ry” of a ‘Certain Narrative’ being propagandized is only FED.

      As for other context, it is not only the inputs (applications filed) that have major impacts, but also case law, trends of practitioners applying/leveraging case law (yes, those “d@mn scriviners” react so much more quickly than the Royal Nine of the Supreme Court can rewrite the law), and such things as macro-economics that tell a much better “narrative.”

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        ^^^ these types of comments – yours and mine – are ever so S L O W L Y making their impact.

        As they say, DEEP waters appear calm. 😉

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Yes. Even separating out issued patents where all inventors are from China would be illustrative.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Since the graph does not appear to be normalized for growth in population, here is a link to show the growth in US population over the years.

        link to worldometers.info

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          “the graph does not appear to be normalized for growth in population”

          LOL — this nonsense again? I guess it’s time for some Friday laughs.

          Reply Report
      3. 1.2.3

        Not necessarily just China. I’d be interested in what sophisticated patentees from e.g., Japan, Korea, UK, and Germany are doing. Are they decreasing US filings? If so, are they also decreasing non-US filings (i.e., is it an overall slowdown in innovation or a problem with the US patent system)??

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.3.1

          If one is to give credit to some of Peter Zeihan’s prognostications, China has THE W0RST ‘cliff effect’ as to their national anything – including their massive subsidization of world wide patent filings.

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture