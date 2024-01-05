Federal Funded Innovation and March-In Rights

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Biden Administration is seeking comment on its proposed framework for how how agencies should evaluate exercising “march-in rights” over federally funded inventions. For those familiar with march-in rights, this guidance has been a long time coming. While these powers have technically existed for years under the Bayh-Dole Act, the lack of clear procedures around their use has rendered them largely theoretical. This proposal could change that.

The Draft Interagency Guidance Framework for Considering the Exercise of March-In Rights outlines key questions and factors agencies should weigh when deciding if march-in is warranted. It details how to gather pertinent facts, evaluate if statutory march-in criteria are met, consider alternatives, and assess potential impacts on U.S. competitiveness. The guidance also uses a number of examples that include health technologies, transportation, and manufacturing to demonstrate analysis across different sectors and contexts.

The Bayh-Dole Act gives universities and other recipients of federal research funding the right to patent inventions arising from that taxpayer-supported work. However, Bayh-Dole also includes “march-in” provisions to ensure public benefit from these publicly financed innovations. Specifically, the law states that if a university or its exclusive licensee is not taking timely, effective steps to achieve “practical application” of a federally funded invention or otherwise make it reasonably available to the public, the funding agency can “march in” and compel additional licensing.

While march-in likely still won’t become common under this proposal, the potential of losing patent rights could impact businesses relying on licensed academic research. The guidance prioritizes continued innovation — asking if march-in would “deter prospective licensees from future collaborations.” However, folded into the analysis is also concern over public return on taxpayer investment, including whether contractors make inventions “available to the public on reasonable terms.”

A key question is whether march-in rights should be exercised in to ensure reasonable pricing and therefore increase availability of drugs and treatments developed using federal funding.  The framework proposes that agencies could march-in if a drug is only available to a “narrow set of consumers” due to pricing. Opponents counter that march-in rights were never intended to regulate prices. Innovators see all this as problematic and are warning that subjective determinations of “reasonable pricing” could chill private investment — and especially chill collaboration with universities or others receiving federal funding.

The comment period on this proposed regulation closes February 6th.

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “Federal Funded Innovation and March-In Rights

  1. 4

    I know there’s been a lot of interest in UFOs lately, but Martian rights seems a little extreme.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Just to be clear, “long time coming”in this instance is … 43 years and a few weeks.

    Yes, that’s a long time.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      December 31, 1980= 43 years plus a few weeks. I wonder at the marvel and how they separated me into another, with the knowledge collected and filed by the SSA, under the control of the OIG and all gathered information recorded by the IRS and they still got away with it.
      Democracy is a funny animal. The Dems claim to help the downtrodden and the poor. And in order to pay for their programs to accomplish this, they rob the same people who they claim they are going to save. I wonder how many people they have robbed of their dreams know this.
      Robin Hood they are not.
      The only endearing quality the Democrats have is the knowledge Orangeman or his minions will fail this time too.

      Reply Report
  3. 2

    Hmmm … “march in rights” sounds like what SCOTUS did when they Mayo / Alice marched in on the patent eligibility rights the Constitution grants solely and exclusively to Congress.

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    Those (and I am looking at you, Greg) that wildly embrace the Sprint Left “Equity” agenda should be ALL FOR pharma prices to be strictly controlled by the Executive Branch to ensure that historically disadvantaged peoples can obtain their drugs at rock botttom prices.

    The business model of other
    F
    A
    I
    L
    E
    D
    development efforts should not be folded into any drug that has passed FDA process, and ONLY a “reasonable” (read that as SMALL percentage of ACTUAL cost) profit should be allowed.

    Isn’t this the natural result that would be CONSISTENT with the principles of “Equity” (as that term is bandied about by the Sprint Left)?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Yeah . What was it your own designated expert said about you?

      oh thats right. terribly sloppy reader, writer, and thinker.
      and remember the time you got so confused you called yourself a liar?

      and who could not forget the time you proved you can cut and paste off the internet? when you discovered wikipedia but alas it was wrong.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture