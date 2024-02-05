Livestream of LKQ v. GM

The Federal Circuit is hearing oral arguments today in the design patent case of  LKQ Corporation v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC 21-2348.  Judge Stoll’s opinion in the case sides with the patentee GM on the issue of obviousness — affirming a PTAB decision in favor of the patentee.  LKQ’s appellate team led by Prof. Mark Lemley argues that Federal Circuit’s obviousness standard (known here as the Rosen-Durling test) makes it too difficult to actual reject or cancel design patent claims.  Lemley argues for a much more flexible and common sense approach as required by KSR.  The USPTO’s amicus agrees Federal Circuit law should be expanded, but not as far as suggested by LKQ.  GM argues for the status quo.

According to the listing, the en banc panel today consist of Chief Judge Moore,  and Circuit Court Judges Lourie, Dyk, Prost, Reyna, Taranto, Chen, Hughes, Stoll, and Stark.  Not listed is Judges Cunningham and Newman.  

Lemley: Court cannot look at a reference unless it is “basically the same.”  Rather, the “analogous arts” test is the appropriate limit.

Judge Moore: What is the standard for analogous arts in the design patent case?  None of the briefs addressed what standard we should use.

Lemley: One way to address this is to recognize that “designers are setting out to solve design problems.”

Judge Stoll: But, is the designer trying to solve a problem with an “ornamental” design?

Lemley: The problems might be to “make the car look sporty” or to “sell product.”

Judge: Isn’t it a bit of an awkward fit to adopt wholesale obviousness doctrine, such as “reasonable expectation of success?”

Lemley: We are not arguing that all aspects of KSR must be applied, but the principle behind KSR that broadly looks for reasons why someone of skilled in the art should be applied here without the strict limits of the Federal Circuit’s prior precedent.

Lemley: We are almost entirely in agreement with the PTO, except that they are more concerned with ensuring that the the examination is administrable.  “The solution is not a rigid rule” especially one that

Judge Reyna: What is your problem with Rosen-Durling?

Lemley: The test is a problem. It does not allow us to look to the views and knowledge of one of ordinary skill in the art in the flexible way required by KSR.  Further, the “so related” requirement prohibits consideration of additional factors outside of the art that would motivate an ordinary designer.

Judge Chen: Does the simple substitution analysis from KSR apply to design patents? If so, doesn’t that kill most of design patents because we don’t have the functional relationship.

Lemley: That is right, and so we should require some reason to combine in the design context.  It will depend upon the circumstances.  Lemley pointed to Whitman Saddle — in that case the Supreme Court looked to the fact that saddle designers were in the habit of mixing and matching parts of saddles in order to provide different styles.

Judge Stoll: I’m hung-up on the “problem” for analogous arts — for utility patents that is usually a technical problem. How does that apply to designs?

Lemley: KSR suggest that the the analogous art test beyond technical details. (Although KSR did not expand the test).

Judge Moore: It seems like there are very many areas here that don’t flow easily from utility to design patents.

Lemley: The analogous art test fits “not terribly poorly.”

Judge Moore: Should the field of endeavor be beyond the claimed subject (such as vehicle fender).  Would it be fine for us to say “analogous arts” is left to another day to determine?

Lemley: Yes, this case can address Rosen and Durling — eliminating those.

Judge Stoll: Is the “so related” test effectively the analogous arts test?

Lemley: If so, it is entirely too narrow.

Where to start with the design patent analysis:

Lemley: An ordinary designer may often start with a single reference, but the court should leave open the potential for alternative approaches.  We want to make sure it isn’t simply “Rosen under another name.”

Judge Stoll: Did Whitman Saddle have a primary reference?

Lemley: Maybe? We want to make sure that any test that comes from the court would

Judge ___: Would you object to an opinion that states that a Rosen-reference is a powerful tool, even though not necessarily required. We would also usually expect that a primary reference would be from the same article of manufacture and have a substantially similar visual appearance.  Further, a visually dissimilar seems unlikely to be a 103 primary reference.

Lemley: Yes, Rosen will likely continue to be a powerful mechanism for proving obviousness.

Judge ____: I’m not aware of any historical case where the primary reference comes from a different area of manufacture.

Lemley: We are OK with this as the norm, but it should not be strictly limited.  And the court’s language should be open enough to ensure that we don’t have re-ossification of the law.

Judge Reyna: Is this an industry specific case. And isn’t there a risk of fashioning a new test here?

Lemley: This is exactly why the law should be flexible that allows for factual inquiry to apply in any particular case — this allows for automotive designers to operate differently than designers in other fields. . . . And it is not going to percolate any further.

Judge Reyna: If there is no percolation, there is no problem.

Lemley: I entirely disagree. It is ossified, and the result is that only 2% of design patent applications receive an obviousness rejection.

Judge Moore: What is your proposed test:

USPTO Solicitor Farheena Rasheed: Apply KSR, apply an analogous arts test (mere similarities between the references), but we’re OK with keeping Rosen-Durling.

Judge Moore: This makes no sense.

Solicitor Rasheed: We would require an overall similar visual impression, as a potential starting point. But, that should not be a strict requirement. The basic insight is to recognize from KSR that there may be rare circumstances that don’t meet the primary reference requirement.  But, we’ll probably presume that it won’t be obvious.

Judge Prost: How does your test differ from LKQ?

Solicitor Rasheed: We think it is important for examiners to be able to start with a primary reference, and don’t want to rely upon expert testimony for examiners to know where to start.

Judge: What is your view of what the analogous arts should allow in the design patent context?

Solicitor Rasheed: It depends upon the context, but we should look to similar references.

Judge Hughes: What about the reality that furniture manufactures look to architecture for inspiration?

Solicitor Rasheed: That could be analogous, using the nature of the art and the claimed design.

Judge Hughes: How is the examiner supposed to know whether to look to another area of manufacture?

Solicitor Rasheed: One way is to look for at the claim — if it is a “wicker basked used as a lampshade” then that is good indication to look to both.  If the claim is a chair, then examiner should look to furniture broadly.

Solicitor Rasheed: We ask the court to soften Rosen and Durling and then remand for reconsideration.

Solicitor Rasheed: There is something very special about designs that if the closest reference does not give the same overall visual appearance then it is probably not obvious.  But, the PTO believes that even in that situation the law should permit a broader consideration of the art before finally concluding that it is non-obvious.

Judge Reyna: Has the PTO Considered the impact of AI, and whether it turns the two-step process of obviousness into a 1-step test.

Solicitor Rasheed: We are studying that issue carefully, but I don’t have an answer regarding designs.

Judge Reyna: Has the PTO Considered the impact of AI, and whether it turns the two-step process of obviousness into a 1-step test.

Judge ___: Is it true that only about 1-2 percent of design patent applications receive an obviousness rejection?

Solicitor Rasheed: Our most recent data shows that it is about 4%.

Joe Herriges (arguing for GM): KSR did not overrule Rosen-Durling.

Judge ___: How is Rosen-Durling (basically the same) different than the anticipation standard (substantially the same)?

Herriges: There are a number of differences. Anticipation relies upon the ordinary observer, rather than ordinary designer; anticipation requires deception that is a higher standard; anticipation must be the same article of manufacture.

Judge ___: A Rosen reference doesn’t have to be the same article of manufacture.

Herriges: Yes, in “some universe.” (apparently meaning that in some situations in our universe).

Judge Prost: How do you see Whitman saddle?

Herriges: This is from the 19th century. A fact finder could have identified either of the references used in that case could have been a primary reference?

Judge ___: Is a Rosen reference a requirement?

Herriges: There may be a case where a patent challenger can show obviousness outside of Rosen, but we have not seen such an example ever articulated.  The way to provide an offroad would be to permit a later court to depart from Rosen if those facts ever arise.

Judge ____: Does analogous arts test play a role?

Herriges: The Rosen test likely subsumes the test, and is ‘baked into” the Durling test.

Judge ___: What is the problem with a flexible analysis in terms of what art to consider?

Herriges: First, the law is more flexible than LKQ allows.

Judge ___: What would you have us say about claim construction?

Herriges: We need to look at the overall visual impression, and anyone challenging a design patent as obvious needs to expressly address the differences between the invention and the prior art references.

Judges spent some amount of time arguing about the difference between ordinary observer test for anticipation and infringement compared with the ordinary designer test for obviousness.

Herriges: Differences with the USPTO — it is not clear if the USPTO is actually wanting to loosen the standard or rather to simply provide a semantic offramp. Either way is problematic.

Herriges: Often a design patent will be part of a large patent family that focuses on different aspects of the same invention. This fact helps explain the high allowance rate.  Design patents are generally being used to narrowly prevent knock-offs.

Judge ___: Is there a key source for the “basically the same” requirement?

Herriges: Jennings required a starting point and then Rosen added the details. It has been further refined over the past 40 years.  Like any test in a vacuum it may be difficult to understand, but we have 40 years of precedent that has worked.

Lemley: We are in good agreement with the Gov’t brief, but not in full agreement with the Solicitor’s oral arguments that were too narrow.

 

 

 

 

 

    Have car fenders been litigated at the CAFC?

    It seems entirely reasonable to treat the fender itself as the article of manufacture.

    Sheet metal stampers who make aftermarket fenders don’t make automobiles, so why should automobiles be the article of manufacture at issue? Should examiners have discretion to identify the article of manufacture, or should that right belong only to the patentee?

    The shape of a fender is functional mechanically, aerodynamically, and for purposes of manufacture. If a fender is ornamental, what of paint, louvers, ports, slots, etc. ? Are those ornaments applied to ornaments?

    If a purpose of design patents is to bridge until trademark / dress is perfected, should the patent expire when that occurs?

    This seems a very strange area of law; reasonable people can’t even decide if it should exist, what the law is, or how it should be applied.

  2. 5

    Berries: “ Often a design patent will be part of a large patent family that focuses on different aspects of the same invention. This fact helps explain the high allowance rate.”

    How often is this true?

    1. 5.1

      How does the practice [yes] of filing design patents on different parts or different shaped portions of the same product make their meeting their respective 103 tests easier? The decreased amount of solid lines per design patent means broader claims, which logically should make 103 rejections easier, not harder.

      1. 5.1.1

        The decreased amount of solid lines per design patent means broader claims, which logically should make 103 rejections easier, not harder.
        Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      “Berries” —> Herriges

      [drop kicks worthless electronic brain]

  3. 4

    One positive aspect of the quoted part of the oral argument hopefully suggests the Court might also define the proper 103 POSITA person for design patent cases, which ought logically to be a professional product designer in many cases.

    1. 4.1

      Another question shows that the judges are aware of the large consumer economic burden of design patents on “must fit” and “must have same appearance” replacement parts, such as auto and truck fenders and bumpers, among others. I.e., design patented parts which cannot be designed around to avoid infringement by shape changes, and thus create “sole source” pricing.

      1. 4.1.1

        > “must fit” and “must have same appearance” replacement parts

        “Must” is a bit strong. I’ve personally taken the insurance settlement and just driven around with a dented bumper.

        FWIW, the hotrod and truck-mod communities routinely change the appearance of those ornamental parts. The antique car communities routinely repair said parts (e.g., the infamous Bondo) and/or obtain them from junkyards.

  4. 3

    What purpose do design patents even serve? And would that purpose be underserved by other forms of IP if design patents didn’t exist?

    We must always remember that the point of the obviousness bar is protect inventions that would not have occurred but for the patent incentive. That can be easier to conceive in theory than in practice, but it provides a real world anchor for the 103 inquiry.

    1. 3.1

      Dear Leader has reasonably suggested that in many instances a patent on an ornamental mark serves to protect the mark before the trademark rights are perfected. That’s admittedly a rather artificial “purpose” (certainly not the intent of the patent or copyright system). Beyond that, “design patents” are a pointless drag on the production of creative ornamental designs and this doubly true when the means for evaluating the worthiness of a design for protection are non-existent or impossible to apply fairly and consistently in practice.

  5. 2

    LKQ’s appellate team led by Prof. Mark Lemley argues that Federal Circuit’s obviousness standard (known here as the Rosen-Durling test) makes it too difficult to actual reject or cancel design patent claims.
    The question I have to asked is why do we need to made design patents easy to reject?

    I understand the need for an obviousness test in utility patents. If someone, for example, discovers a new coating that more effectively reduces friction, we don’t want there to be a race to the USPTO to file applications that claim that new formulation in conjunction with known applications for friction-reducing compounds. While I stated there may be a race to the patent office, if such a race doesn’t happen, perhaps one may decide to patent the known coating with a know application 10 years after the coating was invented — thereby extending the patent to the coating. Or perhaps someone invents a new product in which the old coating can be used — you don’t want to tie up the utility realized by the combination of new product and old coating because no one else patented it.

    A design patent, however, does not protect utility. It protects ornamentation. Society isn’t being harmed if someone protects a particular design ornamentation on a particular product. The utility of the product still exists if another ornamentation is used.

    Personally, I don’t see a problem that justifies an expansion of the standard. Moreover, I don’t believe that many of the policy concerns expressed by the Supreme Court with regard to utility patents translate well to design patents.

    1. 2.1

      +1

      . . . and when Lemley argues “common sense,” rest assured that the correct answer / approach is absolutely wrong.

      For once you’ve built your career, home, and 401(k) with infringer money, there’s just no going back.

    +1

      +1

    3. 2.3

      “Society isn’t being harmed if someone protects a particular design ornamentation on a particular product.”

      That would depend very heavily on the “ornamentation” itself, the product, and how many entities are being sued. This case is addressing the fact that the PTO regularly grants patents on “ornamentation” that is obvious, thereby removing the ornamentation from the public domain where it belongs.

      But you knew that already before you posted your woefully inane comment.

      1. 2.3.1

        This case is addressing the fact that the PTO regularly grants patents on “ornamentation” that is obvious, thereby removing the ornamentation from the public domain where it belongs.
        My overarching point (naturally) eludes you as your anti-patent bent prevents any critical thinking/analysis on your part.

        The point is that, unlike patents directed towards utility, there is no societal need to have access to ornamentation. For any given product, there is an untold number of ways that product can have different ornamentation. There is no loss of utility, if someone should protect, for a limited time, one particular ornamentation. No lives are being lost. No livelihoods are being hampered. Future ornamentation on the same or different products is not being overly hampered. You presume that ornamentation belongs in the public domain, but that statement is not consistent with copyright law. You need a better argument than that.

        Consider some of the justifications stated by the Supreme Court in KSR:
        For over a half century, the Court has held that a “patent for a combination which only unites old elements with no change in their respective functions . . . obviously withdraws what is already known into the field of its monopoly and diminishes the resources available to skillful men.”
        Ornamental design elements don’t have functions. The resources available in the useful arts are not being diminished by protection of ornamental elements.

        More language from KSR:
        What matters is the objective reach of the claim. If the claim extends to what is obvious, it is invalid under §103. One of the ways in which a patent’s subject matter can be proved obvious is by noting that there existed at the time of invention a known problem for which there was an obvious solution encompassed by the patent’s claims.
        There are no “known problem[s]” being solved by ornamentation.

        From the conclusion of KSR:
        These advances, once part of our shared knowledge, define a new threshold from which innovation starts once more. And as progress beginning from higher levels of achievement is expected in the normal course, the results of ordinary innovation are not the subject of exclusive rights under the patent laws. Were it otherwise patents might stifle, rather than promote, the progress of useful arts. See U. S. Const., Art. I, §8, cl. 8.
        Patents are intended to promote the progress of useful arts. However, design patents do not promote the progress of the useful arts as there is no utility being protected. Consequently, design patents should not be judged in the same manner as utility patents.

    4. 2.4

      Re: “Society isn’t being harmed if someone protects a particular design ornamentation on a particular product.”
      Apparently you are unaware, for one example, that for the millions of car accidents requiring a replacement bumper, fender, etc., that those replacement parts are covered by design patents that cannot be designed around?

      1. 2.4.1

        I was not aware that one had to replace with the part covered by design patents. I thought all one needs is for the part to fit and function. Indeed, some insurance may not cover the OEM parts.

        1. 2.4.1.1

          The shape of most car body parts is not “functional” but is essential. Imagine installing a fender on one side of your car that has a different shape than the other side.

  6. 1

    So, Lemley wants another test where a judge can hold any claim invalid based on their subjective feelings. Lemley is like Mayorkas for patents.

    1. 1.1

      Let’s not confuse one that refuses to do their job (while gaslighting all the way to a certain desired ends) with another that DOES their job, and their job IS to gaslight to reach certain desired ends.

      One wears the robes of Academia – with NO meaningful recourse based in any actual ethics, and the other serves in the Executive Branch with an actual recourse of action that is underway.

      1. 1.1.1

        So funny when a “centrist” weighs in.

        Reply Report

