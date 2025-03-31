PatCon 13, April 10-12

PatCon 13 at University of San Diego, April 10-12
The Patent Conference (“PatCon”) is the largest annual conference for patent scholars globally. PatCon 13 will be a three-day event held from Thursday, April 10, to Saturday, April 12, at the University of San Diego School of Law, in conjunction with its annual conference. PatCon will feature over 40 prominent law professors, economists, and attorneys. Qualcomm’s General Counsel, Ann Chaplin, will deliver the keynote on Thursday, and Professor Bronwyn Hall, UC Berkeley, will receive the Extraordinary Achievement Award, plus present a plenary lecture, on Friday. The event is free to all academics, students, government attorneys, and in-house counsel. More information can be found here.