Diamond Art Club Challenges USPTO’s Mass Termination of Chinese-Origin Applications in Federal Court

by Dennis crouch
In October 2024, the USPTO terminated proceedings in approximately 3,100 patent applications due to the fraudulent use of a U.S. practitioner’s signature. The bulk of the applications are Chinese origin filed through Dr. Yu "Mark" Wang, who operated a patent services firm called Wayne and King LLC (W&K). According to USPTO findings, Wang, who was not a registered patent practitioner, used the electronic signature of registered patent agent without her knowledge or consent. Most recently, one of the impacted patentees - Diamond Art Club LLC - filed a lawsuit challenging the the termination based upon "arbitrary and capricious" action by the agency. In particular, the patent applicant argues that it is being unfairly punished as the victim: "If the misconduct described by the Defendants did in fact occur, Plaintiff was the victim of the misconduct." [DAC Complaint]
