Federal Court Partially Blocks Executive Order Targeting WilmerHale: USPTO Acting Director Among Named Defendants

by Dennis Crouch

In a significant development affecting the legal profession and potentially patent practice, Judge Richard J. Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has partially granted WilmerHale's motion for a temporary restraining order against President Trump's recent executive order targeting the firm. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP v. Executive Office of the President, No. 25-cv-917 (D.D.C. Mar. 28, 2025).

The firm's complaint, filed on March 28, 2025, names dozens of federal agencies and officials as defendants, including Coke Morgan Stewart in her official capacity as Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This inclusion is particularly relevant to patent practitioners, as the order threatened to severely impair WilmerHale's ability to represent clients before the USPTO.

WilmerHale's complaint noted that its Intellectual Property department regularly represents "patent applicants, patent holders, and patent challengers before U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in patent prosecution and post-grant proceedings." The executive order, if fully implemented, would have restricted WilmerHale attorneys' access to federal buildings and limited federal employees from engaging with them, potentially preventing effective advocacy before the USPTO.

Judge Leon granted temporary relief as to Sections 3 and 5 of the executive order, which would have required government contractors to disclose business relationships with WilmerHale, threatened government contracts involving the firm, restricted WilmerHale employees' access to federal buildings, and limited government employees from engaging with firm personnel. The court found these provisions likely violate the First Amendment, with Judge Leon noting that "the retaliatory nature of the Executive Order at issue here is clear from its face." The parties must file a joint status report by March 31, 2025, proposing an expedited schedule for further proceedings.