USPTO Director Takes Control of Expanded Discretionary Denials Amid PTAB Staffing Concerns

by Dennis Crouch

In a significant procedural shift, Acting USPTO Director Coke Morgan Stewart has announced a new "Interim Process for PTAB Workload Management" that fundamentally changes aspects of how America Invents Act (AIA) patent challenges are handled. The March 26, 2025 memorandum bifurcates the institution decision process by centralizing discretionary denial authority with the Director herself. This follows the Feburary 28, 2025 action rescinding former Director Vidal's June 2022 memorandum that had significantly curtailed discretionary denials based on the Fintiv factors when parallel district court litigation is pending. I expect this change will substantially increase the percent of IPR/PRG petitions denied at the institution stage.

USPTO leadership appears to have a goal of increasing discretionary denials to protect patentees from harassment and delay in enforcing their property right. In addition, though, it appears that the Office has a genuine concern about workload management as stated in the memo. The PTAB is being stretched thin by staff shortages caused by the return-to-office (RTO) requirement coupled with reduction-in-force (RIF) efforts from President Trump and Elon Musk's White House. A substantial number of PTAB judges have quit and further reductions are expected in the coming month. The memorandum indicates that the new procedures are "temporary in nature due, in part, to the current workload needs of the PTAB."

One difficulty with discretionary denials in the past is that patentees had little room in their briefs to address the issue in any detail. As discussed below, the new rule provides substantial space for patentees to brief the issue. This will also alter district court proceedings, with patentees again seeking to move faster at the outset to obtain an early trial date and accused infringers seeking delay as well as preemptive stays.