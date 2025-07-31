USPTO Closes AAPA Door: New Memo Practically Reverses Shockwave from Below

by Dennis Crouch
The USPTO moved swiftly to shut down any hope that the Federal Circuit's recent decision in Shockwave Medical, Inc. v. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., No. 2023-1864 (Fed. Cir. July 14, 2025) had opened a broader pathway for using applicant-admitted prior art (AAPA) to supply missing claim limitations in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. In a memorandum dated July 31, 2025 (two weeks after Shockwave), Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart announced that the agency will "enforce and no longer waive" the requirement of 37 C.F.R. § 42.104(b)(4) that IPR petitions "must specify where each element of the claim is found in the prior art patents or printed publications relied upon." This regulatory enforcement appears to effectively prohibits the use of AAPA, expert testimony, common sense, and other forms of "general knowledge" to supply missing claim limitations, regardless of whether petitioners carefully avoid labeling such evidence as the "basis" of their challenges.
