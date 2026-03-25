Knowledge Isn’t Enough: The Supreme Court Rejects Expansive Theory of Secondary Copyright Liability

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court today reversed the billion-dollar copyright verdict against Cox Communications, holding that an internet service provider (ISP) cannot be held contributorily liable for its users' copyright infringement simply because it knows about the infringement and continues providing service. Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, No. 24-171 (U.S. Mar. 25, 2026). Justice Thomas wrote the opinion for seven justices; Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Jackson, concurring in the judgment.

Unlike patent law, the copyright statute does not include a particular statutory framework for contributory infringement. For decades, however, the Supreme Court has attempted to treat the two doctrines in parallel - with copyright often borrowing elements from patent's statutory treatment of 35 U.S.C. 271(b) and 271(c). In Cox, the court continued this approach and solidified contributory copyright liability to just two pathways: inducement and providing a service "tailored to infringement." Because Cox did neither, its continued provision of internet service to subscribers flagged as past and future infringers did not make it an infringer. This case will now sit along side the court's prior key decisions in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. v. Grokster, Ltd., 545 U.S. 913 (2005), and Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., 464 U.S. 417 (1984).

With oral arguments in Hikma Pharmaceuticals v. Amarin Pharma, No. 24-889, set for April 29, the Court's insistence that knowledge of infringement is not enough for secondary liability is a troubling signal for the branded pharmaceutical company trying to hold a generic manufacturer liable for induced patent infringement.