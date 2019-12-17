Principal Officers: Three En Banc Petitions in Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

None of the parties were happy with the outcome in Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew (Fed. Cir. 2019) and all three have now petitioned for en banc review:

In its decision, the Federal Circuit held that the appointment process for PTAB judges (APJs) violates the Appointments Clause of Article II of the U.S. Constitution.  The court explained that these judges are principal officers under the constitution and thus, must be appointed by the President of the United States rather than merely the Head of Department.  However, the court issued a cy-près ruling in an attempt to limit the upset caused by its ruling. In particular, the court invalidated a portion of the statute that limited the PTO’s ability to remove APJs from the board. According to the court, that change was enough to reclassify the PTAB Judges as inferior officers that do not need presidential appointment.  Despite its proposed “cure”, the Federal Circuit held that – in this case – the PTAB decision must be vacated and reheard in front of a new panel of APJs. “We hold that a new panel of APJs must be designated to hear the inter partes review anew on remand.”

Why is no-one happy?:

  1. The Patentee would like the case wholly thrown out and argues that the CAFC’s savings-cut was both incorrect and insufficient to convert principal officers to inferior officers.
  2. Both the Patent Challenger and USPTO as intervenor want the original final written decision reinstated (cancelling the claims) and argue that the en banc court should find the APJs were already inferior officers.  They also argue that, if APJs are principal officers then the en banc court should reconsider the appropriate remedy for such an appointments clause violation.

More to come on this.

Hide comments

12 thoughts on “Principal Officers: Three En Banc Petitions in Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew

  1. 3

    We need real independent judges and juries and due process to decide these important issues. Most of these patents are not mistakes. These APJs do not understand the technical subject matter, do not know how to apply the law, and are not impartial when judging factual matters. They are just making up meanings of words and subjectively concluding that our claimed inventions “would have been obvious.”

    The AIA was a terrible mistake. This Appointments failure must not be swept under the rug as a harmless error.

    The Federal Circuit should grant the petition and declare their orders ultra vires. Give inventors their patents back and let the multi-billion dollar petitioners plead their cases in a real court. They don’t need legally suspect administrative judges to carry their water.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      The Scotus is no friend to patents and strongly supports the administrative state. Remember they just held in Oil States that patents are a public right.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        No friend to patents?

        Absolutely agree (and with a LONG history of that stance).

        Friend of the administrative state?

        Not so fast (notwithstanding the horrendous Oil States decision — which simply may be too shaded with the fact that that case presented a chance to diminish patent power).

        I will note that I had thought that the “anti-administrative state” view that I had of the Court did NOT rise to a level that I had expected for Oil States, but the Venn Diagram of “anti-patent” and “anti-administrative state” may only have a sliver of overlap.

        Reply Report
  2. 2

    ” . . . if APJs are principal officers then the en banc court should reconsider the appropriate remedy for such an appointments clause violation.”

    Be careful what you wish for Arthrex and PTO . . . be very careful . . .

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Is the current state akin to a judicial “line-item veto” legislative (re)-writing power with Separation of Powers implications?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Yes. (here’s a cookie. now go away.)

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      [Sigh]. Ok, I’ll bite.

      (1) What is your current state?

      (2) Do you know what “judicial” means?

      (3) You must know that “line-item veto” has an objective definition?

      (3a) Right?

      (3b) Why are you using a term that has an objective definition?

      (4) What “legislative” are you talking about?

      (5) Did you know that legislatures (local and Federal) can re-write statutes?

      (5a) How is that relevant?

      (6) Do you know who tried to recapture the Governor’s Office with the Separation of Powers argument? He was blind at the time. Extra credit for which State. You won’t find it in Wikipedia.

      (7) Do you know what Separations of Powers means?

      (8) What, exactly, are Separations of Powers “implications.” Cite?

      (9) What is your current line of work?

      Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          Use your words. How many years have you been doing this? Shouldn’t you be better at it by now?

          Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      Courts have used this kind of remedy many times before, even the Supreme Court has done exactly this relatively recently. Look at the Affordable Care Act and how SCOTUS just removed the individual mandate for health insurance. This kind of remedy, whether you like it or not, fits into what the courts have done on many occasions. Whether or not they should is a different question entirely. It could easily implicate separation of powers issues. The problem becomes the size of bills that get passed in Congress. They can have hundreds of pages encompassing many different topics; some budget bills have run into thousands of pages. Does one bad provision in the entire bill mean that everything in it gets cancelled by the courts, or should the courts be able to surgically remove the offending provision? If anyone has a good answer to that, I’d love to hear it.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.3.1

        Whether or not they should is a different question entirely

        That “should” is based on the structure of the checks and balances — the foundation — of our government.

        Clearly, the score board is broken (how things are actually done).

        The point IS that the score board is broken.

        One cannot begin to fix the broken score board UNTIL it is recognized and accepted that the score board is broken.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture