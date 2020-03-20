Guest Post: Joinder and the One-Year Time Bar in Inter Partes Review

Guest post by Saurabh Vishnubhakat, Professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law and the Texas A&M College of Engineering. Disclosures: Professor Vishnubhakat was formerly an advisor at the USPTO, but his arguments here should not be imputed to the USPTO or to any other organization. Professor Vishnubhakat was an author of amicus briefs by Professors of Patent and Administrative Law in Wi-Fi One v. Broadcom (in support of neither party) and in Thryv v. Click-to-Call Technologies (in support of the respondent), both of which cases are discussed below.



The March 18, 2020 precedential Federal Circuit opinion in Facebook v. Windy City has notable implications for the system of inter partes review proceedings before the USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The case was about how two important provisions of the IPR statute—the one-year time bar of § 315(b) and the Director’s discretion to permit joinder under § 315(c)—interact with each other. (As those who follow PTAB issues know, the one-year time bar is also currently before the Supreme Court in Thryv v. Click-to-Call Technologies, on whether PTAB determinations about the time bar are subject to judicial review.) The holding in Windy City is fairly straightforward. The broader implications deserve some elaboration.



The Panel Decision



The panel held that § 315(c) does not authorize same-party joinder, i.e., does not allow a petitioner who has filed an inter partes review petition to join its own, earlier inter partes review petition. The panel also held that § 315(c) does not authorize issue joinder, i.e., does not allow joinder that would introduce new issues material to patentability, such as new patent claims or new grounds for cancellation. (As to the merits of the PTAB’s final written decisions on claims from each of Windy City’s four patents, the panel affirmed that the PTAB’s findings of obviousness were supported by substantial evidence—except as to the patent claims that had been improperly joined through Facebook’s later, time-barred petitions.)



The Dispute’s Background and Timeline



The case began with an infringement suit in which Windy City asserted four patents against Facebook. Exactly one year after it had been served with Windy City’s complaint, Facebook timely sought inter partes review of some, but not all, claims across all four of Windy City’s asserted patents. Taken together, the four patents contained 830 claims, though it was not yet clear which claims were in suit. The PTAB instituted review as to nearly all of the patent claims that Facebook challenged in its petitions. By the time Windy City had clarified which particular patent claims it was asserting in its district court suit, the one-year bar of § 315(b) had passed.



Facebook still sought inter partes review on the remaining patent claims asserted against it, along with a motion under § 315(c) to join these IPRs to the earlier IPRs that the PTAB had already instituted. The PTAB instituted both petitions and allowed joinder.



June 2, 2015 Windy City sued Facebook in the Western District of North Carolina. June 3, 2015 Windy City served its complaint upon Facebook. June 3, 2016 Facebook timely filed four IPR petitions challenging some, but not all, claims across all four of Windy City’s patents. December 12–15, 2016 The PTAB instituted review on nearly all of the patent claims that Facebook had challenged in its IPR petitions of June 2016. October 19, 2016 Windy City identified the patent claims that it believed Facebook had infringed. January 12–17, 2017 Facebook filed two more IPR petitions challenging the remaining Windy City patent claims that were asserted against it—and sought joinder of these IPRs to its earlier, already-instituted IPRs. July 31–August 1, 2017 The PTAB instituted review on both of Facebook’s additional IPR petitions and allowed them to be joined to Facebook’s earlier IPRs.

The Court’s Statutory Analysis



On the question of same-party joinder, the panel explained that the Director’s discretion under § 315(c) is only to “join as a party to that inter partes review any person who” meets certain conditions. Slip op. at 14 (emphasis added). This language excludes the joinder of a petitioner who is already a party to the existing IPR, as Facebook was in this case. The court analogized to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, under which “joinder of a person as a party is uniformly about adding someone that is not already a party.” Id. at 16 (emphasis in original). It also noted that joinder under § 315(c) pertains to persons, not proceedings, and that combining one IPR proceeding with another, earlier IPR proceeding was best understood in terms of a different statutory provision: consolidation under § 315(d). Id. at 14–15.



Importantly, this reading of § 315(c) does not depend on whether the later-filed petition or petitions were time-barred under § 315(b). The USPTO’s contrary view had been expressed a year ago by Precedential Opinion Panel’s review of Proppant Express Investments v. Oren Technologies. The agency’s conclusion was that same-party joinder is permissible under § 315(c)—indeed, is permissible even if the later-filed petition may otherwise be time-barred under § 315(b).



Similarly on the question of issue joinder, the panel started from the same premise that the Director’s discretion under § 315(c) is only to join a person as a party to an earlier IPR who meets certain conditions. Among these conditions is the limitation that such a joinder must be to “to an already-instituted IPR.” Slip op. at 17 (emphasis in original). This point matters because the already-instituted IPR “is governed by its own

petition and is confined to the claims and grounds challenged in that petition.” Id. at 17–18 (citing SAS Institute v. Iancu, especially that “the petitioner’s petition, not the Director’s discretion, is supposed to guide the life of the litigation”). That confinement, the court concluded, does not allow “the joined party to bring new issues from the newer proceeding into the existing proceeding.” Id. at 18.



As with same-party joinder, the court’s view against issue joinder did not depend on whether the later-raised issues were time-barred under § 315(b). And here, too, the court explained that allowing a new petition with new issues to be combined with an already-instituted petition with its own issues was simply not the purview of party joinder under § 315(c). Rather, it was the stuff of consolidation under § 315(d). Id. at 18–19.



The Court’s Deference Analysis



On both of these statutory questions, the panel concluded that the plain language of § 315(c) is unambiguous. As a result, the USPTO’s contrary view was not entitled to deference under the familiar two-step framework of Chevron v. NRDC. Id. at 23–24. The agency lost at step one.



The entire panel also went further, however, in a separate concurring opinion that offered additional views about what deference, if any, might have been owed to the USPTO as a result of its Precedential Opinion Panel’s conclusion in Proppant. The panel in its concurring opinion concluded that, even if § 315(c) were deemed ambiguous in the contexts at issue here—same-party joinder and issue joinder—the agency’s views as expressed through the Precedential Opinion Panel would still fail at Chevron step two: the most reasonable reading of § 315(c) would remain the one adopted in the majority opinion. Slip op. at 2 (Prost, C.J., conc.).



This position of non-deference and the precedential interpretations of joinder and the one-year bar together represent a major milestone in the PTAB’s adjudicatory power as well as in Federal Circuit oversight of the USPTO. It is these two very practical concerns, which are at the heart of the AIA’s system of administrative patent revocation, where the larger significance of Windy City really lies.



Implications for the PTAB and the USPTO



The District Courts vs. the Agency



That first concern of adjudicatory power is, to be more precise, about the separation of the PTAB’s power from that of the federal courts—indeed, about the AIA’s intended plan that the PTAB should act as a substitute for the courts. The one-year time bar is an especially important safeguard of that substitutionary choice, which the AIA requires petitioners to make. As I have previously discussed on this blog, the boundary-enforcing function of the one-year bar makes § 315(b) a robust statutory limit on the Director’s discretion in institution-related matters.



For purposes of judicial review, § 315(b)’s work as a statutory limit means that the en banc Federal Circuit correctly decided Wi-Fi One v. Broadcom, holding that the nonappealability of institution decisions under § 314(d) does not extend to PTAB determinations about the one-year time bar. It also suggests that the Supreme Court in Thryv v. Click-to-Call, argued last December, should affirm that § 315(b) determinations are judicially reviewable.



The problem of joinder, however, raises further questions both on its own and in combination with the one-year bar. On its own, PTAB joinder offers a mechanism for socially beneficial collective action in challenging patents whose validity may be in question. The problem of resolving patent validity through litigation in the federal courts is not limited to cost, delay, and potential inaccuracy due to the relative technical inexpertise of most judges and juries. That problem also includes the high constitutional barrier of access to federal court—in the form of Article III standing—that allows only certain parties with certain kinds of incentives even to enter the fray. PTAB proceedings under the AIA have no such standing requirement and so reduce this barrier to entry considerably.



Moreover, the Blonder-Tongue doctrine means that an unsuccessful patent validity challenge in federal court estops only the challenger, whereas a successful validity challenge invalidates the patent as against the world. Thus, federal-courts litigants with a concrete enough stake in challenging a patent generally bear all the costs of losing but must share with the world—including their competitors—the benefits of winning, creating a collective action problem. By contrast, the relatively lower costs of entering and conducting PTAB review and the ability to join inter partes review petitions as co-challengers reduce this collective action problem.



Empirical research on the PTAB offers good evidence of this intuition. For example, inter partes review (unlike covered business method review) allows not only defensive petitions by parties sued in district court for infringement but also entirely preemptive petitions by those who have yet to be sued on the patent in question. Thus, when so-called “standard” petitioners who act defensively file IPR petitions, they may subsequently be joined by “nonstandard” petitioners who are interested in striking preemptively. And across most major fields of technology, the share of standard IPR petitions (in which at least one petitioner was previously sued on the same patent) is greater than the share of standard IPR petitioners (who have themselves previously been sued on the same patent). In fact, this disparity is quite high for certainly technology categories, such as Drugs and Medical (48.5% vs. 70.8%) and Mechanical (53.1% vs. 70.2%).



What this disparity reveals is that petitioners who are not prior district-court defendants tend to use § 315(c) to join IPR petitions that have been filed by prior defendants.



Source: Saurabh Vishnubhakat, Arti K. Rai & Jay P. Kesan, Strategic Decision Making in Dual PTAB and District Court Proceedings, 31 Berkeley Tech. L.J. 45 (2016) [SSRN].



Still, though joinder under § 315(c) offers benefits for socially desirable collective action, it is easy to see how it can conflict with the overarching boundary between district courts and the PTAB, the very boundary that the one-year time bar of § 315(b) exists to enforce. If parties can evade the one-year deadline by joining already-instituted petitions, whether their own or those of others, then the substitutionary function of PTAB review is undermined, potentially significantly. But if patent owners can “run out the clock” in district court before identifying their patent claims in suit—as Facebook cautioned in this case, slip op. at 21—then petitioners may not be able to make fully meaningful use of inter partes review.



Given these competing policy choices, the practical question becomes: who should decide the contours of the PTAB-district court boundary, the USPTO or the Federal Circuit? By construing the statute for itself and giving no deference to the USPTO’s interpretation, the Federal Circuit has sent a strong signal about the degree to which the USPTO still does not enjoy full policymaking authority in the patent system.



The Federal Circuit vs. the Agency



That same strong signal from the Federal Circuit also pervades the second major concern, regarding appellate oversight of the USPTO. The panel opinion’s direct holding about § 315(c) sidesteps whether the substance of the Precedential Opinion Panel’s position would merit Chevron deference, as the statute here was deemed unambiguous. The court’s dicta in its separate concurring opinion, however, offers a stark picture of how the agency’s future positions might fare in debates over judicial deference.



In that picture, the role of the Precedential Opinion Panel is of central importance. Created in September 2018 to streamline the process by which PTAB opinions could be designated precedential, the POP marked a departure from the USPTO’s preexisting Standard Operating Procedure, which had required discussion and a majority vote from the entire PTAB membership followed by approval from the Director. That process had proven relatively unwieldy for generating case law that could effectively bind PTAB panels, and the resulting lack of precedential force had hamstrung the USPTO’s desire for deference.



For example, the Federal Circuit had previously “decline[d] to give Chevron deference to these nonprecedential Board decisions, which do not even bind other panels of the Board”—observing further that, “[i]ndeed, this court has not yet opined on whether deference is warranted for precedential Board decisions.” Power Integrations v. Semiconductor Components, 926 F.3d 1306, 1318 (Fed. Cir. 2019). And even in the present case, the Windy City concurrence still noted that “precedential value alone does not add up to Chevron entitlement.” Slip op. at 13 (Prost, C.J., conc.).



What matters more for Precedential Opinion Panel review, the court explained, is whether Congress has delegated to the USPTO the authority to speak with the force of law and whether the USPTO’s relevant statutory interpretation represents an exercise of that authority. Id. at 6 (citing United States v. Mead Corp., 533 U.S. 218, 226–27 (2001)). In the court’s view, the POP process does not rise to that level. It is true that § 316 confers rulemaking authority to govern the conduct of inter partes review proceedings. However, that authority is limited to prescribing regulations and does not include other means for adopting legal standards and procedures. Id. at 7. In this regard, POP review “is not equivalent in form or substance to traditional notice-and-comment rulemaking” and so does not rise to Chevron-worthy agency action. Id. at 12–13.



It is also true that §§ 3(b) and 3(c) delegate adjudicatory authority over inter partes review proceedings and that, according to the Supreme Court in Mead itself, the power to adjudicate is as quintessential a form of lawmaking authority as rulemaking. Id. at 8. However, that authority belongs in this case to the PTAB itself whereas the rulemaking authority of § 316 is delegated to the Director. The court observed that most modern Congressional delegations of authority to administrative agencies vest “a single delegee with both rulemaking and adjudicatory powers”—that delegee being the agency head. Id. at 9–10. The AIA, by contrast, divided the powers of rulemaking and adjudication between the Director and the PTAB. In this sort of “bilateral structure,” the two forms of lawmaking cannot be exercised interchangeably in order to achieve Chevron deference. Id. at 10 (citing Martin v. OSHRC, 499 U.S. 144, 154–55 (1991)).



Notably, the USPTO has been here before. As the Federal Circuit held in its complex and fractured en banc decision in Aqua Products v. Matal (Fed. Cir. 2017), the USPTO was not entitled to Chevron deference for its interpretation of § 316(e), which places “the burden of proving a proposition of unpatentability” upon the petitioner. The USPTO’s view at the time was that, for patent claim amendments offered during inter partes review, the patent owner bears the burden of proving that the amended claims are patentable—not the petitioner to prove that the amended claims are unpatentable. The en banc court concluded by a 7–4 majority that the USPTO’s approach did not merit Chevron deference, but the split in reasoning did much to shape the outcome.



Only five of the eleven judges had concluded that § 316(e) was unambiguous on the relevant question; the other six concluded that the statute was ambiguous. But of those latter six judges, only four concluded that Chevron deference was appropriate for the USPTO’s interpretation of § 316(e). The other two judges held that the agency had not engaged in APA-compliant rulemaking and so was not entitled to deference. Thus, the USPTO’s engagement in APA-compliant rulemaking could potentially have turned a 7–4 defeat into a 6–5 victory on the question of Chevron deference.



Source: Saurabh Vishnubhakat, The Mixed Case for a PTAB Off-Ramp, 18 Chi.-Kent J. Intell. Prop. 101 (2019) [SSRN].



Conclusion



The concurring opinion in Windy City seems to offer much the same lesson. It is not enough simply that the AIA contained delegations of lawmaking authority and that the USPTO has attempted to speak with the force of law. The institutional details of who in the USPTO received which powers—and how specifically those powers were exercised to generate the agency’s views—matters a great deal. Following an initial period of judicial latitude toward broad USPTO assertions of authority and discretion, the Federal Circuit’s more recent jurisprudence has reflected some retrenchment, such as its en banc reversal in Wi-Fi One. The same is true of the Supreme Court, which after a broadly drawn affirmation of agency discretion in Cuozzo v. Lee, took a considerably more skeptical view two years later in SAS Institute v. Iancu. This retrenchment, if it continues, will demand an increasingly formal, increasingly specific exercise of the authority that the USPTO believes it is exercising.

