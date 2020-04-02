En Banc Denial.

Patent

As courts continue to streamline their operations, the Federal Circuit has denied three petitions for en banc rehearing:

  • 19-1177 Koninklijke Philips N.V. v. Google LLC (obviousness: propriety of using a prior art reference to show ‘general knowledge’ and thus avoid the the need to consider limitations on combining prior art.)
  • 18-1768 Polaris Innovations Limited v. Kingston Technology Co. Inc. (Arthrex redux)
  • 19-2026 Mirror Imaging, LLC v. Fidelity Information Services (Arthrex redux)

The question I’m posing in civil procedure: What are other ways that we can streamline our legal process to still provide equal protection and substantial justice while avoiding the current difficulties created by COVID-19? Can we use this as an inflection point to build a better system?

Hide comments

One thought on “En Banc Denial.

  1. 1

    Not sure what is actually meant by “provide equal protection and substantial justice while avoiding the current difficulties created by COVID-19” [Although the cost and delay of the FDA process is more relevant than any IP issues.] Especially after the Supremes told the Fed. Cir. in eBay to follow the patent law injunction statute’s requirements of applying the general principles of equity. Judges are not now going to grant injunctions against needed and available COVID-19 diagnostics, machines, medicines or vaccines, much less their research. False planted media scare stories to the contrary are a disservice to the patent system.
    Of course there are various other executive and legislative actions that can be taken in national emergencies.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture