En Banc Denial.

As courts continue to streamline their operations, the Federal Circuit has denied three petitions for en banc rehearing:

19-1177 Koninklijke Philips N.V. v. Google LLC (obviousness: propriety of using a prior art reference to show ‘general knowledge’ and thus avoid the the need to consider limitations on combining prior art.)

18-1768 Polaris Innovations Limited v. Kingston Technology Co. Inc. (Arthrex redux)

19-2026 Mirror Imaging, LLC v. Fidelity Information Services (Arthrex redux)

The question I’m posing in civil procedure: What are other ways that we can streamline our legal process to still provide equal protection and substantial justice while avoiding the current difficulties created by COVID-19? Can we use this as an inflection point to build a better system?