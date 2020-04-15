Google v. Oracle (Supreme Court 2020)

The Supreme Court has rescheduled oral arguments in this big Copyright case until Fall 2020. I have mentioned previously that this case was likely to be the biggest patent case of 2020 — even though no patent questions were raised in the petition. The basic question is when software is copyrightable — the focus here is particularly at the interface-level (the the naming-convention for Java function calls). In the case, Google also suggests that if the naming-convention is copyrightable that any copyright should be so “thin” that fair use would readily apply in most situations.

Case will now be argued in October or November 2020 with a decision likely in 2021.