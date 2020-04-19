Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Stephanie Nebehay: In a First, China Knocks U.S. From Top Spot in Global Patent Race (Source: Reuters)
- Mohammad Musharraf: Sony and Other Major Multinationals File 212 Blockchain Patents in China in 2020 (Source: Coin Telegraph)
- Atty. Rebeca Harasimowicz: The Global Patent Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine (Source: The National Law Review)
- Ben Gilbert: Sony’s PlayStation Group Applies for Patent of a Robot Friend Who Will Play Games and Watch Movies with You (Source: Business Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Scott Duke Kominers: Patent Protection Should Take a Backseat in a Crisis (Source: Bloomberg)
- Prof. Christopher Buccafusco and Prof. Jonathan S. Masur: Drugs, Patents, and Well-Being (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Robert Burrell and Dr. Catherine Kelly: The COVID-19 Pandemic and the Challenge for Innovation Policy (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Robert Farley: The F-35 and its IP Issues (Source: Lawyers, Guns, & Money)
