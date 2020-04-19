Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Have a look at the Buccafusco et al Paper, on adjusting patent term in line with the general welfare. The authors are not the first to suggest adjustments in patent term to fine-tune patent term to different technical fields. The unprecedented times we are just starting to work through offer an opportunity to make better use of the patent system to nurture speedy investment in those fields that most require innovation (antibiotics?) so as to do the most to lift quality of life for the most people.

If we don’t, our beloved patent system will attract even more public criticism.

What’s not to like, about the idea?