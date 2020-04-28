Tweets on Georgia v. Public Resource

3 thoughts on “Tweets on Georgia v. Public Resource

  1. 2

    I remember when CJ Roberts was nominated. Heard a couple talking heads say he had a “brilliant legal mind.” Still waiting for any evidence of that to emerge.

  2. 1

    On that note, if you use PACER, consider installing RECAP, a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that captures the documents you download from PACER and uploads them to a website where the general public can gain free access to the law. Court documents may be paywalled by the federal judiciary, but at least they are public record and not burdened by copyright.

    1. 1.1

      Thanks for that.

      Court documents are ridiculously expensive. It really is a human rights issue.

      The courts could provide these practically free. Ten cents a page may not seem like a lot, but if you have to look through filings that go into thousands of pages, the fee can make it prohibitively expensive to really look at a case without a well-heeled client behind you.

