Claim Specificity Required for an Inventive Concept

Dropbox, Inc. v. Syncrhonoss Tecnologies, Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2020)

The appellate court here invalidates three Dropbox patents as ineligible (abstract ideas) and also confirms that the lawsuit was properly disposed on the pleadings. U.S. Patent Numbers 6,178,505, 6,058,399, and 7,567,541.

Looking at the ‘505 patent.  Claim 8 requires the following:

  • An “apparatus” for providing an information resource to a user.  The apparatus has the following element:
  • “an access checker” that (a) compares the “trust level” of the user identification mode, the network-path, and the encryption of the access request against (b) the sensitivity level of the resource being obtained.

The claims do not spell-out how this checking or comparison will take place, and the Federal Circuit notes that the specification also fails to delve into any “technological solution.” “Instead, the specification largely treats the ‘access filter’ as a black box.”  To be patent eligible:

The patent has to describe how to solve the problem in a manner that encompasses something more than the principle in the abstract. . . . And, that solution has to be evident from the claims.

Slip Op.

Specificity Required for an Inventive Concept: Regarding Alice Step 2, the patentee argued that its approach provided a more “economically secure way to transmit data.”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that advance – even if true – to be insufficient.  Rather, a claim includes an “inventive concept” at Step 2 when it “recites a specific, discrete implementation of the abstract idea where the particular arrangement of elements is a technical improvement over the prior art.” Slip Op. (Quoting BASCOM).

On the Pleadings. In its (amended) complaint, Dropbox included five paragraphs alleging how the asserted patents provide an advancement over the prior art.  The problem, as noted in the prior paragraph, was that the allegations were not sufficiently specific.

The district court opined that some of these allegations found in the complaint should be disregarded as “attorney arguments . . . attempting to manufacture a factual question” insufficient to defeat a motion to dismiss. That holding is by the district court is questionable regarding complaints. On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not address the issue directly but instead held that the allegations were insufficient because the alleged innovative advance was not specifically tied to the claims themselves.

 

10 thoughts on “Claim Specificity Required for an Inventive Concept

  1. 6

    One can hope that enough of these Fed. Cir. decisions clearly objecting to patents blatantly devoid of any 112 enablement and claiming only the untaught desired results, like a Jules Verne story, will finally get the attention of the PTO for 112 enforcement education [and also educate clients paying lawyers for such loser lawsuits] even if that education has to be done in a D.C. under the 101 rubric in order to use FRCP 12(b)(6) to avoid wasting more court time.

  2. 5

    Does anyone see a case against claim 1 of the ‘505 patent being anticipated by ancient Unix file permissions?

  3. 4

    I’m amazed that the CAFC still has the energy to write up non-precedential opinions on 101, much less ones that try to explain the law in novel ways. What’s the point? No one, not the PTO, district courts, patent bar, inventors, congress, or the Supremes appreciates the effort. Just R. 36 it.

  4. 3

    by the by,

    non-precedential – Before PROST, Chief Judge, WALLACH and HUGHES, Circuit Judges.

    HUGHES, Circuit Judge.

  5. 2

    History Redux

    See creation of 35 USC 103.

  6. 1

    Rather, a claim includes an “inventive concept” at Step 2 when it “recites a specific, discrete implementation of the abstract idea where the particular arrangement of elements is a technical improvement over the prior art.”

    Hey that’s not too bad.

    The claims do not spell-out how this checking or comparison will take place, and the Federal Circuit notes that the specification also fails to delve into any “technological solution.” “Instead, the specification largely treats the ‘access filter’ as a black box.”

    Again, to pacify the people upset at 101, can someone explain to me why this isn’t a 112(b)? In other words, pretend the “particular arrangement of elements [that] is a technical improvement over the prior art” wasn’t part of a 101 analysis, but instead was part of a “reasonable certainty” analysis under 112(b). Does anyone think that the claims are reasonably certain when the novelty (i.e. something never seen before) is not described in the claims? Assuming (and apparently it is untrue here) that the specification did explain how the novelty was achieved, is a claim that merely claims the functional result a reasonable certainty compared to a specification that only describes one manner of achieving the result? Isn’t this the exact same situation (claim claims novel functional result) that the Supremes balked at in Wabash and Nautilus v. Biosig?

    1. 1.1

      Almost every 101 case should be a 112 or 103 case… that’s the doctrinal problem.

      1. 1.1.1

        Almost every 101 case should be a 112 or 103 case… that’s the doctrinal problem.

        Not really. There is a difference between saying “I invented a telegraph, and here’s an overbroad claim that does claims the functional utility of a telegraph” and “I invented the function of printing at a distance, of which the spec-described telegraph is one embodiment.” The former is a 112(a)/(b) issue, the latter is a 101 issue. It just so happens that in this case (where the novelty is a black box), the latter case is also a 112(b) in addition to a 101.

    2. 1.2

      Again, to pacify the people upset at 101, can someone explain to me why this isn’t a 112(b)?

      I am reminded of Malcolm’s “Whatever” blender philosophy…

    3. 1.3

      “Again, to pacify the people upset at 101, can someone explain to me why this isn’t a 112(b)?”

      I don’t think this will pacify anyone.

