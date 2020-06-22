Our Summer Speaker Series: COVID-19 and Innovation Policy

Patent

By Jason Rantanen

The Iowa Innovation, Business & Law Center is hosting a summer speaker series featuring 30-minute talks by some of the leading legal scholars writing on innovation and COVID-19.  All talks will be via Zoom webinar on Thursdays at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT/ 1:30 MT/12:30 PT. (starting this Thursday).
Our speakers are:
The link for these talks is https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/98761682648
I hope you’ll mark your calendars and are able to join us!

 

Hide comments