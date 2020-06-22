Our Summer Speaker Series: COVID-19 and Innovation Policy

By Jason Rantanen
The Iowa Innovation, Business & Law Center is hosting a summer speaker series featuring 30-minute talks by some of the leading legal scholars writing on innovation and COVID-19. All talks will be via Zoom webinar on Thursdays at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT/ 1:30 MT/12:30 PT. (starting this Thursday).
Our speakers are:
- June 25: Jacob Sherkow on COVID-19 Related Drug Shortages and Innovation Policy
- July 2: Nicholson Price on Public Funding and COVID-19 Innovation
- July 9: Sapna Kumar on Patents, Pharma, and the Pandemic
- July 16: Rachel E. Sachs on Reimbursement Policy and Innovation Incentives for COVID-19
- July 23: Lisa Larrimore Ouellette on Innovation Policy Pluralism and COVID-19.
The link for these talks is https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/98761682648
I hope you’ll mark your calendars and are able to join us!