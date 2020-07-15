Very sad news: Dr. Ananda M. Chakrabarty has passed away. He was biotech & legal pioneer. In Diamond v. Chakrabarty (1980), @USSupremeCourt held that a #biotech innovation like #GMO is a patentable #invention, sparking the biotech revolution of past 4 decades. @IAmBiotech @PhRMA pic.twitter.com/QnbMsV2W7H
— Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) July 15, 2020
2 thoughts on “Dr. Chakrabarty”
Ananda — one willing to stand up and fight the good fight.
Biotech / pharma owe you one big thank you.
God bless you and your family.1
Diamond v. Chakrabarty (Sup. Ct. 1980) is a great case. But perhaps the most misquoted patent case ever. Immediately after the wonderful famous patenting scope of “everything under the sun made by man” are it’s express limitations so often deliberately left out of the full quotation: “”This is not to suggest that § 101 has no limits or that it embraces every discovery. The laws of nature, physical phenomena, and abstract ideas have been held not patentable. See Parker v. Flook, 437 U.S. 584, 98 S.Ct. 2522, 57 L.Ed.2d 451 (1978); Gottschalk v. Benson, 409 U.S. 63, 67, 93 S.Ct. 253, 255, 34 L.Ed.2d 273 (1972); Funk Brothers Seed Co. v. Kalo Inoculant Co., 333 U.S. 127, 130, 68 S.Ct. 440, 441, 92 L.Ed. 588 (1948); O’Reilly v. Morse, 15 How. 62, 112-121, 14 L.Ed. 601 (1854); Le Roy v. Tatham, 14 How. 156, 175, 14 L.Ed. 367 (1853). “
