Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Apple, Visa Escape Smartphone Payment Patent Infringement Claims (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Jan Wolfe: IN BRIEF: Toyota loses bid to revive anti-fingerprinting patent (Source: Bloomberg)
- Malathi Nayak: Fortress Wins First Round in Apple-Intel Antitrust-Patent Fight (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Alexander Stoklosa: Eyeless, 800-HP-Plus Lamborghini SCV12 Hypercar Outed in Patent Filing (Source: Motor Trend)
- Jonathon Ramsey: Toyota Applies to Patent Indicators for Cyberpunk Driving Maneuvers (Source: Autoblog)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Jessica M. Silbey: Against Progress: Interventions About Equality in Supreme Court Cases About Copyright Law (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Matthew Sipe: Headaches and Handbags: A Fragility Theory of Trademark Functionality (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Dan L. Burk: AI Patents and the Self-Assembling Machine (Source: SSRN)
