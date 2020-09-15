Guest Post: How the West Became the East: The Patent Litigation Explosion in the Western District of Texas

Patent

Guest post by Paul R. Gugliuzza & J. Jonas Anderson.  Paul Gugliuzza is Professor of Law at Temple University Beasley School of Law. Jonas Anderson is Associate Dean for Scholarship and Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law.

Move over Marshall. The new capital of American patent litigation is Waco, Texas. Waco’s sole federal judge, Alan Albright—who took the bench less than two years ago—now hears more patent cases than any other judge in the country.

It’s all happened quickly. As recently as 2018, the Western District of Texas, which spans from Waco, Austin, and San Antonio in the central part of the state to El Paso in its far western reaches, received only 90 patent cases, a mere 2.5% of patent cases filed nationwide. Two years later, the Western District is on pace to receive 850 patent cases by year’s end, roughly 22% of patent cases filed nationwide and more than any other district in the country.

Practically all of those cases are on Judge Albright’s docket. As the figure below shows, the Waco Division received a mere 28 patent cases in 2018, the year he took the bench. If current trends hold, Judge Albright alone will receive 779 patent cases in 2020, an increase of 2682%!

The explosion of patent cases in Waco—the vast majority of which are filed by non-practicing entities—is fueled by Judge Albright’s concerted efforts to attract patent plaintiffs. He has been explicitly advertising his district—through presentations to patent lawyers, comments to the media, procedures in his courtroom, and decisions in patent cases—as the place to file your patent infringement lawsuit.

In a draft article, now available on SSRN, we identify five reasons why the Western District is attractive to patentees and explain why they are problematic:

1. The Western District’s case assignment practice enables plaintiffs to predict—with absolute certainty—that Judge Albright, not any of the 16 other judges sitting in the district, will hear their case. All they have to do is select “Waco” from the drop-down menu on the court’s electronic filing system and the case is automatically assigned to Judge Albright.

2. Judge Albright has adopted a fast-track scheduling order that sets deadlines useful to patentees seeking to elicit quick settlements and avoid PTAB review.

3. Venue transfer decisions: Judge Albright rarely transfers cases out of the Western District of Texas (only 3 of 14 inter-district transfer motions have succeeded to date), a practice also used by judges in the Eastern District of Texas during its heyday as the go-to district for patent litigation. More remarkably, Judge Albright regularly transfers cases filed in the Western District’s Waco Division to its Austin Division while retaining the case on his own docket (50 cases and counting so far).

It’s worth pausing to emphasize what this means: patentees are filing in Waco to guarantee Judge Albright is assigned to the case. But they do not actually have to litigate in Waco to keep the case in front of Judge Albright. Rather, they can ask him to transfer the case to the more desirable locale of Austin and he will do it as a matter of course—even though, if the case had been filed in Austin originally, there is zero chance Judge Albright would have been assigned to it.

4. Judge Albright seems reluctant to stay litigation pending related disputes in other forums, such as the PTAB, not just because of the aggressive schedule he sets but also because of a normative belief that patentees have a constitutional right to have a jury decide patent validity.

5. Judge Albright has never invalidated a patent on eligibility grounds (10 motions, 10 denials), even though many of the patents being asserted are the “do it on a computer” patents at which the Supreme Court’s Alice decision was most directly targeted.

Though many reforms could help solve these problems, we focus on two.

First, there’s surprisingly no law that requires cases to be randomly assigned among judges of a particular district. Mandating random assignment would curb the judge shopping that incentivizes judges to distort procedures and the law for the specific purpose of attracting litigation.

Second, venue in patent cases should be tied to geographic divisions within a judicial district, not just the district as a whole. As applied to the Western District of Texas, that reform would thwart the tactic of using a defendant’s activities in Austin to establish venue in Waco for the sole purpose of shopping for the Waco division’s only judge.

Read the full article at https://ssrn.com/abstract=3668514.

 

Hide comments

21 thoughts on “Guest Post: How the West Became the East: The Patent Litigation Explosion in the Western District of Texas

  1. 6

    On the question of whether Albright is a True Believer or merely preparing for the next step in his career, what sort of time frame before he leaves the bench should we use to discern between the two? Obviously if he spends of the rest of his professional life as a judge we would conclude the former… but what about 6 years? 10 years?

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      Do you ask the same questions of those ‘judges’ with comfy ties to Efficient Infringers, or is that — like SAWS — something not on your radar before it does not fit your desired narrative?

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        If I saw an article describing a judge with prior patent litigation experience who after being appointed immediately crafted local procedure to be favorable to patent defendants while promoting their district as a desirable place to transfer patent cases to- yes, absolutely.

        Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      How about the opposite is true. That the judges that are using 12(b)(6) to trash patent claims are the ones acting unethically.

      That Albright is merely saying in my courtroom you will get a fair shake.

      But ole Ben is always on the paid blogger’s points. Right from a script.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.2.1

        I never said Albright was acting unethically*. And whether he is motivated by true belief in innovation or career is concerns is a completely separate issue.

        *I was surprised that his psuedo-advertising wasn’t considered problematic, but as the article gave an older example of a Penn. district judge doing similar things, I took to be fact that it isn’t actually considered problematic.

        Reply Report
  2. 5

    It surprises me that it is considered ethical for judges to give a presentation recommending their courtroom to prospective plantiffs.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      What ethics do you think are violated?

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        You’re basically saying, “Hey, come be plaintiffs in my court :wink wink:”

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          Not getting the ‘wink wink.’

          Is ‘plaintiffs filing cases and exercising their rights’ a bad thing?

          Now, if he was advertising results, I would get the umbrage, but that is not at point here, now is it?

          Reply Report
        2. 5.1.1.2

          Ordinary–no.

          What he is saying is come to my court and I will give you a fair shake.

          Not like the crim’s that invalidate your claims with 12(b)(6) and don’t give you chance to contest it.

          So a judge that isn’t a crim like most of the judges now has to advertise that they are honest.

          Sad.

          Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      It surprises me that our judicial system is still considered to be functioning given the judicial activism from the judges.

      It also surprises me that anyone can call anything written by a law professor as anything other than advocacy absent swore statements that they are not being compensated for generating the articles.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.2.1

        I am not surprised that you would be so sensitive to potential ethical issues by one group classified antagonistic and so unconcerned by potential ethical issues by another classified friendly.

        Reply Report
  3. 4

    It seems highly suspect that a judge would go around advertising for a particular type of case. I would question such a judge’s ethics. It seems like it should be conclusive evidence that the particular judge cannot be impartial on that subject matter that defendants would not get a fair trial.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Your umbrage is unjustified from the merely type of case.

      I would ask you to check your own presumptions.

      Reply Report
  4. 3

    “Though many reforms could help solve these problems, we focus on two.”

    Sorry, but because Judge Albright is doing nothing more than doing his level best to return sanity — and constitutionality — to patents, the only problem here . . . is that you two believe there are any “problems” at all.

    “[Judge Albright has] a normative belief that patentees have a constitutional right to have a jury decide patent validity.”

    Bingo. Because — what a surprise — all patentees do indeed have such a constitutional right.

    Reply Report
  5. 2

    We really need to know whether this is paid advocacy or not.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Judges lower in the pecking order of the judicial branch should have more autonomy and authority — as long as they ascribe to a pre-determined narrative.

      If they do not, then they MUST be vilified.

      Reply Report
  6. 1

    An overdue but thorough article on a major development in patent litigation. One judge has now advertized and obtained more patent suits than any other. Buried in this article is the fact that this judge’s near total denial of any venue transfers out of W.D.TX to more convenient forums has already been mandamused once, and that seems likely to increase.
    Also noted here is that Judge Albright consistently rules against stays for IPRs as well as such venue transfers because of his scheduling orders, which sets trial for roughly 20 months after filing even though there is no evidence that his trials actually take place that quickly. “In fact, despite the [enormously] rapidly growing number of cases in the Western District, Judge Albright has begun asserting that the time from filing to trial is now as little as 15 months.204”
    But his early scheduling of Markmans is applaudable.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Probably too recent to make this article [this is from my September 1, 2020 comment in an earlier blog]:
      OT but important, reportedly yesterday several major companies sued the PTO Director under the APA for PTAB IPR initiation refusals allegedly based entirely on a W.D.TX judge’s proposed trial dates. Case 5:20-cv-06128 Filed 08/31/20 N.D.CA (San Jose division) [This is in addition to the previously noted recent mandamus petition by a party there on the same issue.]

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        The proposal here of somehow “Mandating random assignment” of patent cases between the different Federal judges of an entire District is never going to fly. Too many D.C. judges do not like patent cases, or will even refuse to take them if they can, and are happy to let judges who like them take them.
        As this article itself notes [via a discussion of the history of the E.D.TX] the cure for a D.C. that is not following the patent venue statute or other requirements is sufficient numbers of Fed. Cir. reversals.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Reading between the lines does not bring about “mandating any true random assignments” as much as it is “mandating that ANY judge who believes in strong patent rights should be knee-capped.”

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture