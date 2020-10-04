Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Paddy Baker: Ripple Wins US Patent for New Oracle-Based Smart Contract Design (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Valerie Bauman: Third Circuit Limits FTC Ability to Recoup Profits From AbbVie (1) (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Jon Cohen: The Latest Round in the CRISPR Patent Battle has an Apparent Victor, But the Fight Continues (Source: Scientific American)
- Mike Peterson: Future HomeKit System Could Track Users Through Rooms, Authenticate Via Biometrics (Source: Apple Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Muhammad Farooq Ahmad, Prof. Eric de Bodt, and Prof. Jarrad Harford: The Innovation Arms Race (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Jorge L. Contreras: Chapter 2 – Ownership and Assignment of Intellectual Property (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Emile Loza de Siles: AI, on the Law of the Elephant: Toward Understanding Artificial Intelligence (Source: SSRN)
