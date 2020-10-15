Broadest Reasonable Interpretation in Light of the Specification

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Although this case comes from an inter partes review, it is one that could be used by patent prosecutors when discussing claim meaning with examiners.  The basic principle here is that the “broadest reasonable interpretation” of a claim must be considered “in light of the specification.”  Here, the claims did not spell-out a sizing limitation for an artificial heart valve, but the size was apparent from the specification. 

St. Jude Medical, LLC v. Snyders Heart Valve LLC (Fed. Cir. 2020)

Amazon.com: Snyders Honey Mustard Onion Pretzel Pieces 125g: Home & KitchenI feel really bad about this, but whenever I see a Snyders lawsuit, I cant stop thinking back to the late 1990’s when I used to eat Snyder’s mustard flavored pretzels.

This case is not about pretzels, but rather focuses on Snyders artificial heart valve patent US6540782. Eat your heart out?

Snyders sued St. Jude for infringement in D.Minn and St. Jude responded with a pair of inter partes review (IPR) petitions.  The PTAB initiated the IPRs and eventually ruled that some of the claims were anticipated by a prior patent.

  • IPR2018-00105: PTAB sided fully with the patentee on obviousness and anticipation challenges based upon Leonhardt
  • IPR2018-00106: PTAB sided partially with the challenger — finding claims 1, 2, 6, and 8 anticipated by the Bessler patent, but finding the remaining claims patentable.

Both parties appealed, and the Federal Circuit has fully sided with the patentee Snyders.

The focus of the appeal was on construction of the following claim term

… a flexibly resilient frame sized and shaped for insertion in a position between the upstream region and the downstream region…

Basically, the artificial valve includes a bendable frame that will fit in the natural valve position.  It also includes attachment hooks to hold it in place.

An important aspect of Snyders valve is that it can be inserted into place without removing the native damaged valve.  The key prior art (Bessler) also disclosed a valve insert, but it was sized to fit the valve location after removal of the damaged valve. The problem for Snyders is that the claim language does not make this distinction explicit. Rather, the claim only requires that the frame fit in the position between the upstream and downstream regions (i.e., the original valve location). Thus, the PTAB broadly interpreted the claim language to also cover a frame “sized and shaped” to fit in the location after removal of damaged heart material.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed the claim construction — holding that sized to the native-valve-space should be read into the claim, even when applying the broadest reasonable interpretation:

The claim’s reference to “repairing a damaged heart valve,” without any reference to removal, suggests that the native valve remains. So too does the claim’s reference to the damaged heart valve “having a plurality of cusps,” which appears superfluous if claim 1 is interpreted to include embodiments where the damaged valve and its cusps are removed. . . .

The specification states that “the frame is sized and shaped for insertion between the plurality of cusps C of the damaged heart valve in a position between an upstream region and a downstream region.” . . . Moreover, the specification stresses that the artificial heart valve it discloses can be inserted without removing the native valve and that this is an improvement on the prior art.

Slip Op. The specification actually particularly references Bessler as problematic prior art that requires “removal of the native valve, cardiopulmonary bypass and
backflushing of the coronary arterial tree.” Snyders explains that its approach avoids those major procedures.

Finding of anticipation reversed. Now the case will go back to Minnesota to consider infringement and perhaps other invalidity arguments.

 

  1. 7

    Slightly different comment. Why can’t this case be resolved based on whether St. Jude is using the prior art or whether they are using Snyders’ technology? Claim construction is being abused to create a controversy where there is no controversy. The name of the game is the game of gaming the words in the claim. The game is played by lawyers and bureaucrats and infringers – it has nothing to do with innovation.

    St. Jude can use the Bessler technology, but they should get permission from Snyders if they want to use theirs. All this arguing about claim construction is unnecessary – unless Snyders sued St. Judge for using the Bessler technology.

  2. 6

    Why don’t they construe the claims to cover what was invented?

    1. 6.1

      “The specification shall conclude with one or more claims particularly pointing out and distinctly claiming the subject matter which the inventor or a joint inventor regards as the invention.” (35 U.S.C. 112(b))

      It is the responsibility of the applicant to be his/her/their own lexicographer and set out claims clearly defining the scope and content of the invention. Claims were first required by the Patent Act of 1836. At first, “central” claiming was the norm, where the claims simply set forth the gist of the invention and the courts themselves determined the actual limits of a claim’s scope. “Peripheral” or “meets-and-bounds” claiming was required beginning with the Patent Act of 1870, using the current “distinctly claiming” language. However, a faint relic of the old central claiming system still remains (albeit on life-support) with the “doctrine of equivalents” per Graver Tank; limited by Warner Jenkinson, and Festo.

      1. 6.1.1

        I know. That is what we do when we apply for and prosecuted a patent. Then it is granted. Why don’t they construe the claims in an issued patent to cover what was invented? It is nonsensical to construe them to cover the prior art.

        1. 6.1.1.1

          Ah, I think I see what you mean. You want to know why there are two different standards of claim interpretation in first place. So, during a patent application’s pendency – while claims can still be amended – any potential ambiguities are resolved in favor of the reasonable interpretation with the most breadth. (Breadth of scope is the default at that point.) If it is too broad so that it covers prior art, the Examiner will cite that prior art and reject the claims. It is the responsibility of the applicant to amend the claims such that (and until) they can’t reasonably be interpreted as covering (known) prior art. This serves the public interest, so that the granted patent claims are clearly and unambiguously distinguished over all prior art of record (and combinations thereof). The BRI standard is the PTO’s leverage toward ensuring the grant of patentably distinct claims.

          Of course, once the patent is granted, further changes to the claims are time consuming and expensive (reissue, reexamination, etc.). The presumption of validity and the plain meaning of the granted claim terminology to those in the pertinent art then governs their interpretation.

          But in every case, it is the applicant who is the one responsible for defining what is regarded as his/her/their invention and for giving proper notice to everyone else through claims with predictable scope and meaning. If they are still too broad at that point, those claims will be invalid for covering prior art. No patent owner wants that to happen, so the BRI standard during patent application prosecution also serves them well to minimize the possibility of an invalid patent.

          1. 6.1.1.1.1

            No, I am asking why an issued patent construed under the Phillips standard is not construed to cover what was invented, rather than the prior art. Particularly when the patentee affirmatively disputes and disclaims the broader meaning (still under Phillips).

            Another way of asking the question, is why don’t courts (especially the PTAB) follow Phillips in construing ambiguous terms to uphold validity of the patent?

            1. 6.1.1.1.1.1

              “why don’t courts (especially the PTAB) follow Phillips in construing ambiguous terms to uphold validity of the patent?”

              But . . . but . . . but . . . if they did that, the PTAB might have to return their Official Death Squad Certificates (suitable for framing!), badges, and pins!

  3. 5

    It may be helpful to remember that the “broadest reasonable interpretation” standard derives historically from the fact that a patent applicant still has an opportunity to amend the claims to address any interpretation issues of breadth or clarity raised by a patent examiner. It is not simply a matter of the PTO applying one standard and the courts another.

    In an IPR of a patent, such opportunity is limited. A patent owner may file one (and only one) motion to amend the challenged patent claims, subject to the standards and procedures set by the Office, during an inter partes review. Amendments may cancel any challenged patent claim and/or propose a reasonable number of substitute claims. As such, the applicability of the “broadest reasonable interpretation” standard in IPRs, at least after opportunity for amendment has been exhausted, is open to debate. Fortunately for the patent owner in this case, Snyders got the interpretation it wanted despite applying of the BRI standard.

    1. 5.1

      What a good point. It reminds me that under the EPC the issue of clarity of claiming (ie definiteness) is not justiciable once the patent grants. The consequence (of course) is that the EPO is red hot on issues of “clarity” when examining prior to issue.

      This seems like a pragmatic arrangement. Likewise, it seems to me reasonable for the USPTO to be, prior to issue, keen on exerting its BRI lever, to the benefit of not only the Applicant but also the general public.

    2. 5.2

      Further to my previous comment, it has come to my recollection that the PTO had changed their standard of interpretation in post-grant cases. After checking, I confirm that for IPRs, 37 CFR 42.100 has been amended to construe the claims “in accordance with the ordinary and customary meaning of such claim as understood by one of ordinary skill in the art and the prosecution history pertaining to the patent”, which is the Phillips standard used by the courts. However, this change only applies to cases filed on or after November 13, 2018, not already pending cases, so Snyders fell under the older BRI interpretation.

      It is perhaps also debatable whether the two standards yield different interpretation results in practice. Any thoughts?

      1. 5.2.1

        Mark, thanks for the cite to amended 37 CFR 42.100 changing claim interpretation in IPRs filed after 11/13/18 from BRI to In re Phillips (en banc). [Thus IPRs on BRI not yet decided by the Fed. Cir. should end soon.]

  4. 4

    B-b-b-but “sized and shaped” are functional (and merely desired results) claim elements….

    1. 4.1

      That’s a 112 argument, that was not addressed here and will be by the district court…

      If heart valves come in all sizes, then saying “sized to be inserted into another valve” is likely indefinite. (Its like saying “pants sized to fit a wearer.” The same pair of pants would infringe if Shakira were the wearer but not infringe if Luciano Pavarotti were the wearer… Thus you cant just look at a pair of pants and say whether they infringe or not)….

  5. 3

    It won’t matter to an Examiner who has decided that BRI = Broadest Reasonable (or unReasonable) Interpretation. Individual cases like this don’t have any impact on the PTO. Doubt me? Try citing this case in your next response and watch the examiner respond with citations to the MPEP that include caselaw from 1970.

    1. 3.1

      Good observation. It’s just the same at the EPO, where citation of persuasive case law, bang up to date, is met with reliance upon the “Guidelines for Examination”, the “holy book” for Examiners at the EPO. In reality, what choice do they have?

      Mind you, at the EPO, the case law doesn’t go back as far as 1970. Back then, the EPC was no more than a gleam in somebody’s eye.

  6. 2

    Seems to me eminently sensible. The test in England is “What would the skilled person understand the language of the claim to mean”. Gets you to the same result, no?

    Who thinks the Fed Ct got it wrong?

    1. 2.1

      The issue now is that the claim refers to something external to the claim– “A valve sized and shaped to be inserted into another valve [that is not recited in the claim].” Unless other heart valves all have particular sizes known to one of skill in the art, it should come back for a 112 indefinite rejection.

      1. 2.1.1

        Indeed. Reference to an object external to the claim is often problematic. But every case should be decided on its facts, I would say.

        Heart size varies from person to person, child to adult, or indeed whether the heart is that of a prize stallion , an elephant or a mouse. But for a human eye, or even a thimble for a human finger tip, it might be a different call.

        How about something like a “baseball bat”. Presumably, what constitutes a “baseball bat” is defined to an inch (or a fraction of a millimeter) of its life, is it not?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          You do not play baseball, now do you?

          Maybe golf?

      2. 2.1.2

        Are you familiar with the Baby-Seat case?

  7. 1

    “I cant stop thinking back to the late 1990’s when I used to eat Snyder’s mustard flavored pretzels”

    Why don’t you eat them know

