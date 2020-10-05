This week at the Supreme Court

The cert denial for the eligibility questions was just about the most predictable outcome ever. As I have said before, if they were not interested in taking Ariosa v Sequenom, they are just not interested in revisiting this issue.

I do not like it, but the idea that there could be a §101 case whose outcome is so absurd and embarrassing that the SCotUS will feel obliged to take it is a dream. They are not bothered by the absurdity or by the untoward policy consequences. Do not look to the SCotUS for the resolution to this mess. The SCotUS exists to make bad patent law, not to fix it.