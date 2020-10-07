Where have all the Inventors Gone?

This 30 second clip comes from a recent Federal Circuit oral arguments in a case captioned In Re Google Technology Holdings LLC (2019-1828). The voices you hear are Judge Chen asking a question and Kathryn Kayali representing Google.

Until recently, patent applicants have always been the human inventors. Now the law allows the patent owner to serve as the applicant. Thus, rather than identifying Bogdan Carbunar as the inventor, the caption as well as the briefing identify Google as the innovative entity. The following quote is just one from Google’s briefing:

Google explains here that it (not the inventor) recognized the networking congestion problem and that it was the company (rather than the inventor) who developed a solution.