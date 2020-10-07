Where have all the Inventors Gone?

This 30 second clip comes from a recent Federal Circuit oral arguments in a case captioned In Re Google Technology Holdings LLC (2019-1828).  The voices you hear are Judge Chen asking a question and Kathryn Kayali representing Google.

Until recently, patent applicants have always been the human inventors.  Now the law allows the patent owner to serve as the applicant.  Thus, rather than identifying Bogdan Carbunar as the inventor, the caption as well as the briefing identify Google as the innovative entity.  The following quote is just one from Google’s briefing:

Google explains here that it (not the inventor) recognized the networking congestion problem and that it was the company (rather than the inventor) who developed a solution.

5 thoughts on “Where have all the Inventors Gone?

    OT to some extent, but the Nobel Prize in Chemistry has just been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of the extremely important new method of controlled genome editing: the CRISPR+Cas9 method of precisely located genetic cutting of DNA. [Even though a patent interference proceeding as to who first invented what or how much that is patentable continues on in in the U.S. PTO]

    So sorry, Bogdan. We hardly knew thee.

    Welcome to the dust bin of inventor history.

    Courtesy of the Google.

    Google should be warned: Stanford v. Roche remains good law, even after the AIA and the allowance of a juristic person to prosecute an application.

    Announcements that a named inventor did NOT invent could be a most painful admission against interests.

      In a marital property rights state, would Bogdan Carbunar’s spouse have any rights to the invention?

