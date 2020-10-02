$2 billion judgment

Centripetal Networks, Inc. v. Cisco Systems, Inc. (E.D. Va. 2020)
Here is the punchline of this recent decision:
The Court FINDS the actual damages suffered by Centripetal as a result of infringement total $755,808,545; that the infringement was willful and egregious and shall be enhanced by a factor of 2.5x to equal $1,889,521,362.50. … The Court, additionally, imposes a running royalty of 10% on the apportioned sales of the accused products and their successors for a period of three years followed by a second three year term with a running royalty of 5% on said sales upon the terms described supra. It DENIES any further relief to Centripetal at the termination of the second three year term.
Apart from the $1.8 billion judgment, the case is interesting because it involved a 22 day bench trial (no jury) via video. Ironically, Cisco had objected to video conferencing — especially because the court was not using Cisco tech. The patents here relate to secure network communications.