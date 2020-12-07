Patents and COVID-19 Vaccines

NYTimes has published a new opinion piece titled “Want Vaccines Fast? Suspend Intellectual Property Rights.”

A few years ago I wrote an essay entitled Nil: The Value of Patents in a Major Crisis Such as an Influenza Pandemic (2009).  My basic argument was that the timeline for patenting is quite different than the timeline for a pandemic.  Patents typically take years to obtain (especially on an international level) and pandemics typically have a shorter timeline.  By the time the patents issue, the crisis will likely be averted.  And, if the crisis is still ongoing governments will simply bend/break the patents if their owners refuse to comply.

My understanding is that – so far – none of the COVID-19 vaccines have been patented, but that process is certainly in the works.  The NYTimes article also implicitly recognizes that patents are not the key to COVID distribution, rather, the focus here is really to force the technology developers to also turn-over their undisclosed know-how and trade secrets. This is something obviously more invasive than refusing to enforce patent rights and would shift the balance of power out of the hands of the innovator companies.

9 thoughts on “Patents and COVID-19 Vaccines

  1. 6

    The government can doesn’t have to suspect IP but rather can force licenses and fees. Something like what they did in WW II.

    Plus, –again and again–, the problem with what the authors are saying is that it is for THIS time. What about next time? Are people going to be willing to put such effort into a vaccine if there isn’t an upside?

  2. 5

    Two of the authors are Indian, and their thinking does not seem to be atypical for IP policy makers from that country: you have something (knowledge of how to produce a vaccine), we want it, so you should give it to us for free.

    I have a different suggestion: let the virus run its course in India. Whoever lives, lives. If the government of India can develop a vaccine first, then it can slow the rate of virus-related deaths. If not, it’s welcome to buy existing vaccines from the parties that developed them. To the extent those parties received subsidies from the US treasury, India can reimburse the US government directly.

  3. 4

    I’ve got a much, much better idea:

    Since these three op-ed authors want world governments to steal the hard work of others for nothing, they should immediately give up their work for nothing as well.

    Because, well, you know . . . we’re in a pandemic . . . and work just wants to be free.

    What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

    1. 4.1

      Actually Pro Say, the Washington Post & New York Times both waive their paywall for Covid coverage, in the public interest.

      Nonetheless, this is a deeply stupid and misleading Op-Ed. It’s also impossible to even implement in a reasonable way, because the boundary between Covid work and general work that could be turned to Covid uses is impossible to determine in advance of the science & engineering unfolding.

      To the extent that the current IP regime penalizes Covid work, the concept of some kind of waiver or temporary immunity from infringement on a case by case basis, with the protections of an Article III court, could have some potential value- maybe.

      The unintended consequences of some kind of wholesale IP rollback for incanting the word “Coronavirus” are palpable. They will not be greeted as liberators.

  4. 3

    “the focus here is really to force the technology developers to also turn-over their undisclosed know-how and trade secrets.”

    That “focus” appears to be limited to a single paragraph referencing the opinion of Doctors Without Boarders. Good way to stir up your audience though.

    1. 3.1

      See post 1.

      Unfortunately, you are just not correct, Ben.

      Sure, there are different contexts, and the same players may not be involved, but the underlying gist DOES have commonality with a very certain subset of anti-patent protagonists.

  5. 2

    The basis of this “opinion piece” [not any actual NYT factual reporting] is the latest example of baseless left wing conspiracy theories on this subject floating around for some time, and not much better than those being worshiped by Trumpsters. I have yet to see a single actual example reported of any privately owned intellectual property of any kind slowing down or obstructing Covis-19 vaccines. When and if any is ever actually shown, the owner would quickly be under massive adverse PR pressure.

    1. 2.1

      Seconded. One recalls what a newspaper editor famously said, a century ago, that “Comment is free but facts are sacred”. My understanding is that, until C19 came along, it was precious difficult to get any serious investment in vaccine research. Much more interesting to investors are the chronic diseases of affluence. Accordingly, it is nothing short of miraculous how Moderna, Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca have got so quickly to this point of development. I presume they are manufacturing doses with all possible speed, money (and patents) no object.

      I should prefer it if the NYT could focus instead on the problems of getting the EU and the USA to arrange for some of the vaccine stream to reach key personnel in poor countries, instead of hogging 100% of it for their own populations.

  6. 1

    There well may be an additional (even if but stated) logical fallacy lurking about that ALL innovation would be more timely if only patents were cleared out of the way.

    It should be abundantly clear that while necessity may be the Mother of Invention, and there is a LOT of necessity in facing a global pandemic, a system for promoting and sustaining innovation need be something other than purely autocratic.

    If one has (or wants) a perpetual state of emergency — such as in pandemic, or war (another fantastic driver of innovation), THEN build a system geared to such extremes.

    Most rationale people will recognize that an ongoing system should be – and need be – built differently.

