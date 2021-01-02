Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Clare Duffy: These Five Patents Offer Hints About What an Apple Car Could Look Like (Source: CNN)
- Bruce Hodgman: KWG Announces Proposed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Ashley R. Robinson: HTG Expands Patent Portfolio with New Canadian Patent for its Nuclease Protection Methods for Detection of Nucleotide Variants (Source: GlobeNewswire)
- Adam Strömbergsson: Competition Heats Up Over Volumetric Printing Patents (Source: 3D Printing Media Network)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Phil Gloudemans: The Color of Creatorship by Prof. Anjali Vats (Source: Boston College)
- Karima Bawa and Prof. Myra Tawfik: How to Keep IP Canadian: Learn From the Success of Public-Private Partnerships During the Pandemic (Source: The Globe and Mail)
- Matthew Pangle and Prof. Christopher Anthony Cotropia: Can IP Rights Be Reconceived Via Music Modernization Act? (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: