Toothbrush walks into a bar

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Maxill, Inc. v. Loops, LLC (Fed. Cir. 2020)f [Maxill v. Loops]

The Loops patent covers a flexible toothbrush — and the claims require “an elongated body being flexible throughout the elongated body.”  US8448285 (Claim 1). Apparently, these brushes are sold primarily to “institutional” settings such as prisons.

Early in the case, the patentee moved for summary judgment of infringement.  The district court denied the motion, and acted sua sponte to enter summary judgment of non-infringement.  Apparently, the judge had inspected the accused product and found that the head-portion of the elongated body wasn’t flexible. Although the body was made of flexible rubber, once the stiff head (with bristles) was molded-in, the body was no longer flexible.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has reversed and remanded — finding that the district court erred in  its claim construction of “elongated body being flexible throughout the elongated body.”  The appellate court found that the flexibility requirement does not require the whole assembly to be flexible, but rather only that the elongated itself be flexible.

Loops argues that the accused toothbrush’s elongated body is made of orange flexible material that is flexible throughout (a position that Maxill does not dispute) and that this component is separate from the more-rigid head component. . . . We agree with Loops and conclude that, based on the claim language and structure, as well as the specification, the district court misunderstood the flexibility limitation to pertain to the elongated body when combined with the head as opposed to the elongated body alone. . . . Reversed.

Slip. Op. Read the claim and tell me what you think? Does the body need to be flexible when assembled, or only pre-assembly?

1. A toothbrush, comprising:

an elongated body being flexible throughout the elongated body and comprising a first material and having a head portion and a handle portion;

a head comprising a second material, wherein the head is disposed in and molded to the head portion of the elongated body; and

a plurality of bristles extending from the head forming a bristle brush, wherein the first material is less rigid than the second material.

Claim 1.

= = = =

The appellate panel also took issue with the sua-sponte summary judgment without first providing the party with a “full and fair opportunity to present its case.”  Here, although Loops had presented its summary-judgment argument of infringement, the appellate panel found that summary-judgment of non-infringement to be an entirely different matter. “Under the circumstances, we conclude, Loops did not have a full and fair opportunity to respond to Maxill prior to the district court’s sua sponte grant of summary judgment.”

= = = =

I was researching old inventors, but couldn’t find the burial place of William Addis, the toothbrush inventor. . . No plaque.

20 thoughts on “Toothbrush walks into a bar

  1. 9

    Interesting fact: The first U.S. patent related to a toothbrush was by Hiram N. Wadsworth, U.S. Patent No. 18,653 granted on November 7, 1857. Although there was a prior English patent by William Addis (who was convicted felon I think for inciting public uprising), the leading inventors in the dental industry were based in France in the early 18th century.

    Reply
  2. 8

    A man walks into a bar.

    He says, ” Ouch.”

    Reply
  3. 7

    Enamelly, I respond to puns, but this time at I’m at a floss for words.

    Reply
  4. 6

    Hey ho. Another claim that uses the terminology of a human body, such the one I inhabit. But my head is experiencing difficulty distinguishing between my own head and my own “head portion”. Perhaps that’s because I’m not a toothbrush, the bristles on my head being ill-adapted for brushing teeth (whether my own or somebody else’s).

    No wonder the judge struggled to construe the claim..

    Reply
  5. 5

    The claim says that the elongated portion is flexible “throughout.” Then it says that the elongated portion has a “head portion.” So, the head portion must also be at least partially flexible (or else the elongated portion is not flexible throughout). The head is “disposed in” the “head portion.” While I can see that one could argue that the head is not part of the “head portion,” but it seems to me that a simpler reading is that the head is part of the head portion (that would seem to me would be the consequence of being “disposed in”).

    If one takes the view that the head is part of the head portion, one could still argue that flexible “throughout” does not require that every atom or molecule be flexible (and thus there might be small regions that are relatively inflexible compare to their surroundings), but then, if you take that point of view, that raises the issue of how “throughout” does the flexibility needs to be to be flexible “throughout.” Of course (to state the obvious), the text of the specification and prosecution history could be enlightening as to what flexible “throughout” means and whether “disposed in” makes the head part of the head portion (and I have not read either).

    So, I don’t understand those that say that the district Judge read the claim wrongly and that the head does not need to be flexible (unless there is something in the spec or prosecution history that leads one to such an interpretation). It seems to me that it would be more accurate to say that the conclusion that the head does not need to be or needs to be flexible is not clear (and perhaps the parties should have been given more of a chance to weigh in on the issues).

    Feel free to beat me up for my opinion, I am interested in seeing how you point out the error of my thinking – if there is any.

    Reply
    1. 5.1

      The head is “disposed in” the “head portion.” While I can see that one could argue that the head is not part of the “head portion,” but it seems to me that a simpler reading is that the head is part of the head portion (that would seem to me would be the consequence of being “disposed in”).

      No.

      The head is its own separate element. If indeed a part of, it would need not be disposed in.

      A clue may be the additional description you omitted: “and molded to”

      One need not mold a separate element to something if it already a part of that something.

      Reply
      1. 5.1.1

        And also, the claim says the head is a second material, and the first material is less rigid than the second material [i.e., the head is more rigid.]

        Reply
  6. 4

    No plaque. That’s a groaner. When you read the claim as a whole, it’s pellucid that the district court was wrong. In other words, the lower court did not read the entire claim and consider every limitation important.

    Reply
    1. 4.1

      ..but but but Gisting (a lesson from the Supreme Court, no less)…

      Reply
  7. 3

    OT, but I just received another complaint about this:
    It has become all too common for may large companies to “sell” [actually, retaining a big % of all financial recoveries, and licenses] piles of their patents to shell companies set up by patent trolls and their financial investors. They now accounts for a large % of all new patent suits, as now regularly documented on IPWatchdog, etc. The real surprise is that far too much of the time and costs of discovery subpoenas and depositions in these suits is falling on the prep and prosecution attorneys for the patents and retired company inventors!
    I wonder if many patent firms are now trying to cover these future costs liabilities in their client retention agreements? It is reportedly hard enough already these days for competent patent prep and prosecution work to provide sufficient margins.

    Reply
    1. 3.1

      The real surprise is that far too much of the time and costs of discovery subpoenas and depositions in these suits is falling on the prep and prosecution attorneys for the patents and retired company inventors!

      Link? – to the view that these are falling on the prep and pros folks – this is the first that I have ever heard of this.

      Reply
  8. 2

    Yes, making conventional toothbrushes in prisons into shivs, a stabbing weapon, is a problem.
    But what does a party accomplish by leading a D.C. judge into clearly miss-reading a claim? I have seen a number of cases over the years in which the attorneys apparently thought that was a client victory, but all it accomplished was the extra cost of a CAFC reversal. Here the “elongated body being flexible throughout” and the “head comprising a second material” are clearly set forth in the claim as two separate elements. Is it in hopes that the party will give up and not appeal?

    Reply
  9. 1

    From the decision:
    “The claim does not describe the head as being a part of the elongated body”

    From the Claim:
    an elongated body being flexible throughout the elongated body and comprising a first material and having a head portion and a handle portion”

    Does this make sense to anyone here?

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      Yes, I think it makes sense. “head portion” just identifies the segment of the body where the head attaches. But it’s not a distinct element. As Paul Morgan points out, the actual “head” is specified in the next element, and unlike the body, isn’t required to be flexible.

      I also tend to agree with Paul’s suggestion that the DC was wrong and CAFC right about the construction. Requiring the entire assembled toothbrush to be flexible means improperly extending that limitation beyond just the body element. You could say the DC was overly “flexible” in its claim construction.

      Finally, I do give maxill some points for the cute product name – “Supermaxx”

      Happy New Year all!

      Reply
      1. 1.1.1

        Ah, I see now.

        Though this construction seems to make it plausible that “handle portion” could be an anchor point for a ridgid handle. Then they’d just have a patent cocering a toothbrush with a flexible neck.

        Reply
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Glad it was helpful.

          I didn’t interpret “handle portion” quite like that. My take was that it just refers to the remaining portion of the body that doesn’t have the head attached. So by default, that remainder is the toothbrush handle. In other words, the part of the body with no head attached doesn’t instead have a separate thing attached, it just functions as the handle all by itself.

          Reply
      2. 1.1.2

        re “Supermaxx”: My reaction was somewhat different from “cute product name.” I figured it would be someone in the prison industrial complex that would come up with “Supermaxx” as the brand of a toothbrush.

        Reply
        1. 1.1.2.1

          I was being a little tongue in cheek there (pun totally intended) by calling it “cute”. The P-I-C is nothing to celebrate of course, but you can sort of appreciate the gallows humor in the product name.

          Another thing about this case that got me was how the competition in prison toothbrushes seems to be rather cutthroat (intentional pun yet again).

          Reply
          1. 1.1.2.1.1

            +1 (for each pun)

            Reply

