Utility Patents Per Year

So the landmark AIA passes in what 2011? So ‘improving’ the stability and quality of the patent system resulting in a surge of inventorship and utility patent issuance.

***** OR ******

As predicted by public choice theory the system churns out even more ‘bad patents’ to give the new PTAB something to do. Ergo, the purported improvements ushered by the AIA to fix the ‘bad patents’ in practice made everything wrong with the patent system – even more wrong – with even more ‘bad patents’ and lackadaisical examination. Check.

Mission accomplished PTO, now you have what? Double the work force, less QC (certainly less pressure for QC), expanded *nay* permanent jurisdiction, an Executive veto over issued patents, Executive veto over money judgments and injunctions, broke the 7th Amendment, ordered liberty, the separation of powers, finality and made patent law the abused red headed step child of due process, Constitutional and Administrative law. But you grew, expanded, created headroom, etc. just as public choice theory commands. Was it worth it?