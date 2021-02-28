Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Bella Pinera: Toyota Motor North America Continues To Lead in R&D Patents Among Automakers (Source: Dallas Inovates)
- Kirsten Errick: Slack Sued for Infringement of Instant Messaging Related Patents (Source: Law Street Media)
- Sam Potter: First Bitcoin ETF in North America is Launching in Canada Today (Source: Financial Post)
- Kirsten Errick: Apple Sued for Infringement of Biometric Technology Patents via Face ID Feature (Source: Law Street Media)
Upcoming Events:
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Audrey Millemann: Can You Protect an Idea? (Source: JD Supra)
- Sara Yasar: Bank Liquidity Creation and Technological Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- Ryan Knox and Dr. Gregory Curfman: The Humira Patent Thicket and the Noerr-Pennington Doctrine (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: