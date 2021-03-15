Patent Law Mathematicians:
What assumptions would you need to make in order to be able to describe a mathematical limit of the number of embodiments encompassed by the following claim:
A device comprising: Element "A" coupled to Element "B". pic.twitter.com/wBUoxIK8Ue
8 thoughts on “Is there a limiting principle in patent claims?”
It seems like you’d need to assume a new meaning for the word “comprising.”
Perhaps a related interesting question is, what is the cardinality of the set of embodiments encompassed by “A device comprising: Element “A” coupled to Element “B”?