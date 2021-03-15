Is there a limiting principle in patent claims?

Patent

Hide comments

8 thoughts on “Is there a limiting principle in patent claims?

  1. 2

    It seems like you’d need to assume a new meaning for the word “comprising.”

    Perhaps a related interesting question is, what is the cardinality of the set of embodiments encompassed by “A device comprising: Element “A” coupled to Element “B”?

    Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        It is only “discrete” as pertains to a first (single) level of infinities.

        There are mathematical situations that distinguish on such levels.

        Reply Report
  2. 1

    You have to assume (first) that there IS a limit.

    Since “comprising” is used, what would be the basis FOR presuming there to be a limit?

    Then, I would have to wonder why one is even pursuing the question of having a limit.

    This smacks here of an unstated value presumption much like a nose of a camel, should not be allowed to be under the tent so readily.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Thanks Anon., You are right that the “comprising” language of the patent claim suggests that the number of potential embodiments is unlimited. And, I’m not saying that is good or bad, although it does suggest that other doctrines (such as full-scope enablement) have some foundational problems.

      I have previously assumed that the number of embodiments is unlimited when someone uses “comprising.” My question here is puzzling into that assumption — is it correct in all situations?

      DC

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Perhaps it is less that those other doctrines have problems and more as to how certain people attempt to use those doctrines…

        As I have pointed out, Random’s “views” necessarily result in such problems.

        This is not an indication of a problem with the doctrine as much as it is a problem with the person’s attempted use of the doctrines.

        Which is exactly why my post was presented with two prongs.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        I have always been troubled by the tension between full scope enablement and the concept that later-developed technology can be covered under the doctrine of equivalents, particularly as it is applied to means-plus-function limitations.

        Not sure how one is to provide an enabling disclosure of technology that has not been developed yet.

        Perhaps full scope enablement refers only to full *literal* scope.

        Reply Report
      3. 1.1.3

        Could someone please explain why “comprising” must necessarily change the embodiment number “math” question here. If the asserted invention requires also adding C to actually work, what other 112 issues might be raised?
        There are other issues as to the number of needed embodiments which seem to me to defy mathematics. Will not the number of embodiments needed in the specification be affected by how many different As and Bs there are, how many such combinations are inoperative for any expressed utility, and how unpredictable are the results of A+B combinations to a POSITA?

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture