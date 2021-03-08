Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Aaron Searle: Vivint Sues ADT for Patent Infringement (Source: Business Wire)
- Lindsey Paris: Disney Files Patent to Turn Any Resort Room Into a Show (Source: Inside the Magic)
- Luke Tyson: Morocco Third in Africa for Most Patents Filed in 2020 (Source: Morocco World News)
- Cho Mu-Hyun: LG Wins Patent Lawsuit Against TCL in Germany (Source: ZDNet.com)
- Zahra Tayeb: Sony has Filed a Patent Application for a System that Could Turn Bananas and Other Household Items into PlayStation Controllers (Source: Business Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. J. Bradley White and Atty. Nathaniel Lipkus: Canadian Courts are Interpreting Supplementary Pharmaceutical Patent Protection More Broadly than their EU Counterparts (Source: Lexolgy)
- Stephen Warwick: Patent ‘Death Squad’ Used by Apple and Others Could be Unconstitutional (Source: iMore)
- Prof. Caprice L. Roberts and Prof. Phillip Malone: Brief of Remedies, Restitution, Antitrust, and Intellectual Property Law Scholars as Amici Curiae in Support of Respondent Federal Trade Commission (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: