Make Sure your Patent Application is “DIRECTED TO” a Specific Technological Solution

Patent

Enco Systems, Inc. v. DaVincia, LLC (Fed. Cir. 2021) [ENCO]

Judge Stephen Limbaugh (E.D. Mo.) sided with the accused infringer DaVincia– holding that the claims of ENCO’s U.S. Patent No. 7,047,191 are invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101 as directed to an abstract idea.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

U.S. Patent No. 7,047,191 claims a method of providing captioning in an audio-visual signal using speech-to-text processing.  Claim 1 includes a number of limitations:

  • Selecting the number of lines of caption data to be displayed (I have an image below showing how my phone does this).
  • Determining the caption encoder system being used
  • Training the system to on new words;
  • Using AV cues to time the captioning so that it displays at the appropriate time.

On motion to dismiss, the district court found the claims directed to the abstract idea of “automated stenography implemented on a computer.”  The court looked particularly to the claim limitations and found them written at a “high-level of generality” and using “broad form functional terminology.”  With regard to Alice step two, the court found the claim limitations lacked any particular or concrete configuration that could serve to ground the abstract idea.

To know whether a patent claim is improperly “directed to” an abstract idea, the court have been looking to the claims and specification in a search for objective suggestions of what the inventor thinks is the advance provided by the invention. What does the patent document assert as the “focus of the claimed advance over the prior art.” Slip Op, quoting Affinity Labs of Tex., LLC v. DIRECTV, LLC, 838 F.3d 1253 (Fed. Cir. 2016).   Here, the court looked to the claims and the specification and concluded that the focus “is simply the abstract idea of automating the AV-captioning process.”  In this process, the court is typically looking for a “technical solution to a technical problem,” although that is not always required.  Here, the court noted that, although the invention involves computers it is not directed toward “any specific improved computer techniques for performing those functions—functions intrinsic
to the concept of AV captioning.”  Rather, the benefit from the invention is simply automation of work previously done by humans.

Although the abstract idea test is not a novelty test, the courts repeatedly fall back on novelty in their explanation.  Here, the court writes:

The advance is only at the abstract level of computerization because claim 1 fails to set forth specific techniques for processing the data, instead reciting known computer techniques for automation of known processes.

Slip Op.  The court also found no help for the patentee under Alice step two. “The claims do not incorporate anything more beyond conventional computing hardware and software, which do not transform the subject matter into an eligible application of the abstract idea.”

In a recent “informative” opinion, the PTAB found speech-to-text patent claims eligible under Alice.  Ex parte Hannun, No. 2018-003323, 2019 WL 7407450 (P.T.A.B. Apr. 1, 2019).  On appeal the court gave no deference to the PTAB’s interpretation of eligibility doctrine and also distinguished the case — noting that Hannun recited a particular algorithm for measuring tailored parameters.

= = = = =

I love figure 1 below with the bulky video camera and boxy computer equipment. The patent claims priority back to a 2000 filing date — before Apple rounded all the corners.

11 thoughts on “Make Sure your Patent Application is “DIRECTED TO” a Specific Technological Solution

  1. 5

    Please allow me to vent.

    In Alice step one, we are asked to determine if the claim is “directed to” an abstract idea. In doing that, the actual language of the claims is improperly ignored or given too little weight.

    But decades of binding Supreme Court precedent tell us that the claims are the sole measure of the rights granted by a patent.

    Teva Pharm. USA, Inc. v. Sandoz, Inc., 574 U.S. 318, 342 (2015) (“The scope of a patent holder’s monopoly right is defined by claims legally actualized through the procedures established by Congress pursuant to its patent power.”);

    Aro Mfg. Co. v. Convertible Top Replacement Co., 365 U.S. 336, 339 (1961) (“Since the patentees never claimed the fabric or its shape as their invention, and the claims made in the patent are the sole measure of the grant . . . .”);

    Universal Oil Prod. Co. v. Globe Oil & Ref. Co., 322 U.S. 471, 484 (1944) (“The claim is the measure of the grant.”);

    Milcor Steel Co. v. George A. Fuller Co., 316 U.S. 143, 145–46 (1942) (“As the courts below pointed out, it is these claims, not the specifications, that afford the measure of the grant to the patentee.”).

    The entire “directed to” inquiry ignores the primacy of patent claims in defining the nature and scope of the patentee’s rights.

    A patentee cannot ignore the claims when proving infringement. An alleged infringer – generally – cannot ignore the claims when proving invalidity under 102 or 103.

    So why do we have this silly, subjective, non-sensical approach to analyzing for invalidity under 101?!?!

    And why won’t the Supreme Court or Congress fix it?!?!

    Reply Report
  2. 4

    “On appeal the court gave no deference to the PTAB’s interpretation of eligibility doctrine”

    Ex Parte Hannun incorporates the Iancu test. Why would anyone expect the CAFC to give deference to such a decision?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Better yet, the CAFC itself does not give deference from one panel to the next, thus exhibiting the Gordian Knot that I have LONG referenced.

      One can also look for my prior references of “ping” and “pong” as the panel cases bounced back and forth.

      Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      And why would any inventor expect to rely on a PTO claim allowance in any PTO proceeding based on the Iancu Guidelines for Alice 101, after the Fed. Cir. has clearly twice said those guidelines do NOT apply to real [litigated] Alice 101 decisions, which they get to make [under vague Sup. Ct. requirements]? [Even if not fully consistent between different Fed. Cir. panels and cases.]

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        On second thought, my comment is not fair to an inventor and/or assignee who had a patent attorney not paying adequate attention to Alice 101 decisions and/or not adequately counseling the inventor re potentially subject claims of this particular claim enforcement risk, as I suspect may be too often the case?

        Reply Report
  3. 3

    Here, the court looked to the claims and the specification and concluded that the focus “is simply the abstract idea of automating the AV-captioning process.”
    Automating an AV-captioning process is and will never be an abstract idea. It is a technological process that has required and will always require the use of technology in order to be implemented.

    On appeal the court gave no deference to the PTAB’s interpretation of eligibility doctrine
    If an agency with over 10,000 employees cannot accurately determine patent eligibility based upon the case law, how can an inventor or patent professional?

    Here is claim 1 in its entirety:
    1. A method for providing captioning in an AV signal, the method comprising:
    selecting a number of lines of caption data which can be displayed at one time;
    determining a type of a caption encoder being used with a speech-to-text processing system;
    retrieving settings for the speech-to-text processing system to communicate with the caption encoder based on the identification of the caption encoder;
    automatically identifying a voice and speech pattern in an audio signal from a plurality of voice and speech patterns with the speech-to-text processing system;
    training the speech-to-text processing system to learn one or more new words in the audio signal;
    directly translating the audio signal in the AV signal to caption data automatically with the speech-to-text processing system, wherein the direct translation is adjusted by the speech-to-text processing system based on the training and the identification of the voice and speech pattern;
    associating the caption data with the AV signal at a time substantially corresponding with the converted audio signal in the AV signal from which the caption data was directly translated with the speech-to-text processing system, wherein the associating further comprises synchronizing the caption data with one or more cues in the AV signal; and
    displaying the AV signal with the caption data at the time substantially corresponding with the converted audio signal in the AV signal, wherein the number of lines of caption data which is displayed is based on the selection.

    This claim would appear to easily pass the 2019 Patent Eligibility Guidelines. How can an inventor reasonably rely upon the US Patent System to protect their technology when it is next to impossible for anybody to determine whether the Federal Circuit will subsequently invalidate any issued patent?

    By comparison, this is the claim for DDR Holdings:
    13. An e-commerce outsourcing system comprising:
    a) a data store including a look and feel description associated with a host web page having a link correlated with a commerce object; and
    b) a computer processor coupled to the data store and in communication through the Internet with the host web page and programmed, upon receiving an indication that the link has been activated by a visitor computer in Internet communication with the host web page, to serve a composite web page to the visitor computer wit[h] a look and feel based on the look and feel description in the data store and with content based on the commerce object associated wit[h] the link.

    This claim is patent eligible but the other one is not?

    Under Article I Section 8 | Clause 8, Congress shall have power “To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.” Decisions such as these are the antithesis of promoting the progress of science and the useful arts.

    Why spend spend tens of thousands of dollars obtaining a patent and hundreds of thousands of dollars enforcing a patent when the validity of the patent is a complete unknown? This is the question that the anti-patent, efficient infringer crowd wants every inventory and small business to ask prior to applying for a patent. The Federal Circuit appears to be doing everything in its power to frustrate the goals of the US Constitution.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      They are but simians in a cage, trained by fire hose by the Supreme Court.

      They don’t know why one must not climb that ladder in the middle of the cage and reach for the hanging bananas, they only know that such must not be allowed to happen.

      Reply Report
  4. 2

    This would be eligible under my scheme. The method’s result is an item of information. The information is consumed by the device’s rendering system, and the utility of the consumed information is independent of any specific human meaning or use.

    Is it obvious or could PHOSITA practice the invention as described?

    The Alice test may or may not help answer that. But this is another clear example of a case where the invention required judicial construction. There should be a standard, adversarial process for doing that as a matter of law, just like Markman does for claims.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      ? There already is now [by default?] such a standard judicial claim construction for 101 analysis – a FRCP 12(b)(6) motion hearing, as here.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Paul,

        Given Marty’s pronouncement that this invention would pass his test, I do not think that he is suggesting that what we have now is sufficient for what he wants to have.

        “We’re already doing that” is NOT the answer, because the Ends do not match what Marty believes to be proper.

        Reply Report
  5. 1

    Ends. Justifies. The. Means.

    Reply Report

