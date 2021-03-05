What Patent reforms are on the minds of IP Owners?

Patent

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) is hoping to help push through some patent law reforms and recently published a letter to Congressional leaders on IP reform reiterates suggestions already given to the White House.

What are the proposals:

  1. Legislation on subject matter eligibility to re-expand the scope of eligibility and clarify the law.
  2. Protecting Trade Secrets abroad — the US should make a global push to raise the level of trade secret protection and enforcement.
  3. Legislation to expand venue to sue in Hatch-Waxman / BPCIA cases and also for declaratory judgment cases.
  4. Ongoing oversight from Congress to ensure that PTAB proceedings are fair to the patent holder.
  5. Ongoing efforts to ensure high quality patent examination resulting in clear patents of the proper scope.
  6. Reject movements for compulsory licensing of patent or trade secret rights, both in the US and globally.

Read more here: IPO-to-IP-Subcmte-Leaders_Key-IP-Issues

.

Hide comments

2 thoughts on “What Patent reforms are on the minds of IP Owners?

  1. 2

    “We applaud recent initiatives undertaken by various offices including the USPTO to allow sufficient examination time”

    Friendly reminder: Iancu’s efforts to rework examination time resulted in less time allocated to software implemented inventions. Expect improved fish-hook examination, and worse computer-implemented-methods examination in the near future.

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    “Legislation to expand venue to sue in Hatch-Waxman / BPCIA cases and also for declaratory judgment cases” would seem the most attractive for Congress, because it can be presented as making it easier for generics to lower drug prices, a subject of far more interest to far more members of congress than any issue of patent law per se.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture