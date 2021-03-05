What Patent reforms are on the minds of IP Owners?

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) is hoping to help push through some patent law reforms and recently published a letter to Congressional leaders on IP reform reiterates suggestions already given to the White House.
What are the proposals:
- Legislation on subject matter eligibility to re-expand the scope of eligibility and clarify the law.
- Protecting Trade Secrets abroad — the US should make a global push to raise the level of trade secret protection and enforcement.
- Legislation to expand venue to sue in Hatch-Waxman / BPCIA cases and also for declaratory judgment cases.
- Ongoing oversight from Congress to ensure that PTAB proceedings are fair to the patent holder.
- Ongoing efforts to ensure high quality patent examination resulting in clear patents of the proper scope.
- Reject movements for compulsory licensing of patent or trade secret rights, both in the US and globally.
Read more here: IPO-to-IP-Subcmte-Leaders_Key-IP-Issues
