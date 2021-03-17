Priority Claims in US Applications

The vast majority of US non-provisional patent applications (utility) claim some form of priority relationship back to a previously filed patent document.

The chart below shows the percentage of applications that assert these various forms of priority claims.  Note that continuation applications have continued to rise while provisional applications show a plateau.  The 35 % for US Provisionals is quite high considering that about half of patent applications come from foreign applicants who typically do not file provisional applications. In these charts I didn’t include foreign national or regional priority claims because I didn’t compile that data yet.

Notes. (1) the population here is limited to only published patent applications, and the data-point is the priority claim as of its publication date. (2) You can see the data here: Link to Google Sheets.

    An interesting, albeit arguably only potential, aspect of this data is to confirm the Naysaying of Night Writer of an impending crash to the US Patent system.

    It should be recognized that the level of effort (i.e., client spend) is FAR LESS on Continuations than on new applications.

    If the ‘balance’ is shifting – and it is – and that shift is substantial (I will let the reader decide), then this well may be an indication that spend on new applications is already diminishing greatly – perhaps even beyond a critical point.

