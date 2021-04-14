Non-Transitory Innovation?

Patent

The (revised) chart above shows the percentage of issued utility patents whose claims include at least one reference to the term non-transitory.

The chart does not reflect any kind of innovation transformation.  Rather, in a February 2010 memo, PTO Dir. Kappos announced that claims directed toward information stored in computer readable memory would be rejected as ineligible under Section 101.

   The USPTO recognizes that applicants may have claims directed to computer readable media that cover signals per se, which the USPTO must reject under 35 U.S.C. § 101 as covering both non-statutory subject matter and statutory subject matter.  In an effort to assist the patent community in overcoming a rejection or potential rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101 in this situation, the USPTO suggests the following approach.  A claim drawn to such a computer readable medium that covers both transitory and non-transitory embodiments may be amended to narrow the claim to cover only statutory embodiments to avoid a rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101 by adding the limitation "non-transitory" to the claim.  Cf.  Animals - Patentability, 1077 Off. Gaz. Pat. Office 24 (April 21, 1987) (suggesting that applicants add the limitation "non-human" to a claim covering a multi-cellular organism to avoid a rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101).  Such an amendment would typically not raise the issue of new matter, even when the specification is silent because the broadest reasonable interpretation relies on the ordinary and customary meaning that includes signals per se. The limited situations in which such an amendment could raise issues of new matter occur, for example, when the specification does not support a non-transitory embodiment because a signal per se is the only viable embodiment such that the amended claim is impermissibly broadened beyond the supporting disclosure.  See, e.g., Gentry Gallery, Inc. v. Berkline Corp., 134 F.3d 1473 (Fed. Cir. 1998).

Note on the data:

  • Limited to only US utility patents;
  • Limited to only look at independent claims;
  • Search included “non transitory”; “non-transitory” and “nontransitory”.
9 thoughts on “Non-Transitory Innovation?

  1. 6

    The chart does not reflect any kind of innovation transformation

    Which could be shown with a second line showing the frequency of the term that was used preceding the term that shows the (relatively) huge spike.

    This might change my point of 3) below and show that the software innovation has been more longstanding.

  2. 5

    OT, but in my opinion surprisingly candid and realistic from Gene Quinn on his blog today. [Also relevant to WDTX, now an even more commonly selected forum for patent litigation]:
    “One of the things that has made the Eastern District of Texas so compelling from the patent owner perspective is the extraordinary reluctance of judges to rely on procedural motions to dispose of lawsuits in favor of defendants. It is no exaggeration to say that virtually everything that is filed in the Eastern District of Texas will go to trial unless it settles, which can raise the pressure on defendants to settle, sometimes for nuisance value alone.” [But also note that the subject pre-trial 101 decision was by a relatively new EDTX judge.]

  3. 4

    The problem is the treatment of information within inventions and claims. Non-transitory or otherwise.

    1. 4.1

      You mean physical represented information that requires space, time, and energy to represent it?

      You know information processing where time, space, and energy are required to process the physical information?

      Is that what you mean? Or are you talking abut the J. Stevens information where our minds represent and process information in a spirit world?

      1. 4.1.1

        I mean:

        in·for·ma·tion
        /ˌinfərˈmāSH(ə)n/

        noun
        1.
        facts provided or learned about something or someone.
        “a vital piece of information”

        2.
        what is conveyed or represented by a particular arrangement or sequence of things. “genetically transmitted information”

        Are you suggesting Night that every bit of information in the world should have a patent attached if its new, useful, and non-obvious?

    2. 4.2

      Windmill, Ho!

  4. 3

    Actually that number seems low.

    Is that independent claims that include “non-transitory” or patents?

    Reply Report
    The “revolution” is a bit over-dramatic of a word choice, but does draw three separate responses:

    1) In re Nuitjen is still controlling law – no matter how asinine from a pure real world aspect it is.

    2) the ability to respond in a pure-scriviner mode rather easily defeats the court-induced patent profanity.

    3) fully at least one out of five innovation being sought patent protection has to do with software. Across the entire innovation ecosystem. Those who despise software patenting should take note.

  6. 1

    A de-evolution of patent law is what it shows.

    Moore <– should be removed. Thank goodness she is transitory and will be gone one day from the CAFC.

