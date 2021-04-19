Sua Sponte Claim Construction

Patent

Olaf Sööt Design, LLC v. Daktronics, Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2021)

Sööt’s patent covers a winch system used for major theatre productions.  A jury found Daktronics Vortek product infringed under the doctrine of equivalents and awarded $1 million in damages.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit reversed, holding that “Under the proper construction, the Vortek product does not infringe claim 27 either literally or under the doctrine of equivalents.”

The problem with this decision is that neither party appealed claim construction.  Rather, the adjudged infringer appealed on infringement.  Sööt petitioned for rehearing on the issue of waiver, but that quest has now also been denied.

Whether waiver prevents a challenge to claim construction on appeal sua sponte where a party’s waiver is based on the  act that the original claim construction was (i) sponsored by the party during Markman, (ii) accepted by the district court, and applied by the jury in reaching its verdict; and (iii) not challenged on  appeal by either party. If not, what conditions must exist to overcome such waiver on claim construction.

sootEnBancPetition.

This case comes just in time to see my new 6 second video explainer on the two ways to argue patent infringement:

Hide comments

One thought on “Sua Sponte Claim Construction

  1. 1

    Surprise, surprise – the original decision was by Judge Prost. Seriously, when was the last time she supported the patentee in a decision?

    Looking back at the original decision, the Court characterized the issue as “whether the hub is part of the drum.” The claim language is “said drum having at a first end a hollow hub rotatably journalled at the first end portion of the base member” and “said hollow hub and hollow drum being sized such that the scr ew can move into the hollow hub to allow the hollow drum to receive the scr ew as the cable unwinds from or winds up on the drum as the object moves to its respective down or up position.”

    Before I looked at the rest of the decision (not knowing how the Court construed the language), I construed the hub as being part of the drum. The first portion of the claim language seems pretty straight-forward “said rum having at a first end a hollow hub.” The “at a first end” is a prepositional clause the identifies where the hollow hub is located on the drum. Importantly, the claim language can also be rewritten as “said drum having … a hollow hub [at a first end of the drum].” I don’t see how the hub is not part of the drum. If the language recited “said drum connected to … a hollow hub,” then I could see how they are separate.

    Anyway, it was to little surprise to see Judge Prost disagree. This is appears to be the relevant passage of the Court’s decision:
    This language makes clear that the hollow hub is not part of the hollow drum. The claim language treats the hub and drum as two components, reciting that both “the hollow hub and hollow drum” are sized to receive the scr ew. Furthermore, it would make no sense for the hollow hub to be part of the hollow drum given that the claim says that the scr ew moves into the hollow hub “to allow the hollow drum to receive the scr ew.” That language indicates that the scr ew’s entry into one component, the hollow hub, facilitates entry of the scr ew into another component, the hollow drum, not that entry into the hollow hub is entry into the hollow drum. In sum, the clearest reading of the claim language is that the hollow hub is not a component of the drum.

    This supposedly “clearest reading of the claim language” ignores that the claim recites “said drum having … a hollow hub.” The specification reads “The cable drum 11 is supported from bearing 39 by an elongated hub, part of the cable drum 11 brake end cap 14.” If the hub is part of the cable drum 11 brake end cap 14, then the hub is also part of the cable drum 11 since the end cap 14 is also part of the cable drum 11. This is why it is called the ‘cable drum 11 brake end cap 14.

    As for the “it would make no sense” argument, that is a crock. Let’s use the hypothetical of “a piece of wood having a 1/8″ diameter pilot hole drilled therein to allow the piece of wood to receive a 1/4″ drill bit.” If you don’t like the negative limitation (i.e., a hole), an object having a collar performs the same function. Regardless, both the hole and the collar are the part of the object and are used to guide something (e.g., a drill, a shaft, etc.) into the object so as to be received by the object.

    With regard to the specification, the Court wrote:
    OSD also points to the specification’s explanation that “the grooved cable drum 11 can be constructed of one tubular member 12, one drive end cap 13 and one brake end cap 14, all welded together,” id. at col. 5 ll. 7–9, and that the hub is “part of the cable drum 11 brake end cap 14,” id. at col. 3 ll. 59–61. However, this language is permissive, not mandatory: at most, this passage explains that the hub can be part of the drum, not that the hub is part of the drum.
    While the first cited language from col. 5, ll 7-9 is permissive (i.e., by using “can”), the second cited language from col. 3, ll. 59-61 is not characterized as permissive. Here, the Court ignores both sets of language when only one set of language includes the “permissive” language.

    The Federal Circuit should be embarrassed by this decision. The claim language is clear. The specification is clear. The hub is part of the drum.

    This is the Federal Circuit (and Prost) merely doing what both do best … giving the patentee the shaft.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture