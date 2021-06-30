PTO Director Review Process following Arthrex

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The USPTO has released some implementation information for Arthrex. In its decision, the Supreme Court held that the USPTO Director has power to review any IPR decision by the PTAB.  The Agency’s basic approach is as follows:

  1. At times, the PTO Director might initiate review of an IPR Decision sua sponte. This is unlikely.
  2. A party may request review of a final written decision for an IPR/PGR.

The request must be filed within 30-days of the PTAB’s final written decision or rehearing decision. The Agency has indicated that a request for review by the USpTO Director will be considered a request for rehearing under 37 C.F.R. 90.3(b) — that means that no appeal to the Federal Circuit will be due until after the Director acts on the request. In the short-term, the Office is not charging a fee for the request, but a fee will be added.

Request vs Petition: I’m not sure why, but the PTO is not identifying the Request for Review as a Petition for Review.

Pop-Panels and Ex Parte Proceedings: The Supreme Court identified inter partes review as demanding a process for PTO Director Review.  However, it is clear that this extends to Post-Grant and Covered-Business-Method Reviews.  It is unclear though whether it will extend to reexaminations or ordinary ex parte examination. I’m sure that the Director will still receive those petitions this month.  The Office created Precedential Opinion Panels (POP) as a mechanism for giving the PTO Director more direct control over PTAB precedent. The Agency has indicated that the POP system remains in place for now, but is could be eliminated in favor of the simpler system of director review.

Links:

Webinar: PTO will host a webinar Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET on implementation. [LINK]

Hide comments

22 thoughts on “PTO Director Review Process following Arthrex

  1. 5

    So now the new director is going to be buried in IPR/ PGR reviews. Buried.

    Whew! Thank goodness s/he has absolutely nothing — nothing — else to do besides wading through 1000+ reviews a year.

    You know; like some sort of “super judge.”

    Why would the most qualified folks even consider taking this position just to be so buried?

    Does SCOTUS even realize what they have wrought?

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Nah. You forget that he has 6,000 people working for him. He can just delegate it and cherry pick a couple of important cases.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        Night — my reading of the decision is that only the director can rule on such reviews. That delegation — because such “delegatees” have not been approved by the Senate — would put us back in the unconstitutional column.

        Decisions by such delegatees would be just as constitutionally infirm as are the the decisions of the PTAB “judges.”

        A Senate-approved director (and no; Drew doesn’t qualify) must be the one who actually reviews — and explicitly signs off on — each case.

        No wise patent owner is going to settle for anything else.

        Nor should they.

        Otherwise, it’s back to SCOTUS we go . . .

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          I have to agree with Pro Say’s pro se read here.

          Critically, the context here is on the explicit vetting by the Senate – that’s just something that the (actual) Director cannot delegate.

          Reply Report
        2. 5.1.1.2

          The CEO of of an agency does not get into factual disputes between parties but might look for cases to set policies. Not unlike PoP panels.

          Of course there will be delegation because the Director has bigger jobs. But he will sign off and be ultimately responsible. But not really. The Prez will be ultimately responsible. Because . . . Constitution.

          Reply Report
        3. 5.1.1.3

          Just between you and me — the Director does not examine every application that he issues as a patent. Shhh!!!

          Reply Report
  2. 4

    Re the above terminology question, note FRCP 59’s word “motion” for reconsideration, etc., after decisions – neither “petition” or “request.”

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      For all the fuss and feathers preceding the Arthrex decision of the Supreme Court, this very minor PTO addition of an option for the relative few [and rarely successful] PTAB final IPR decision reconsideration requests is presumably the only consequence.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        The Arthrex decision does give patent owners quite a bit of new leverage, assuming they can suspend proceedings, for potentially many months, by filing a request when a principal officer is not at the PTO.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          Yes I was wondering about that A. Lincoln.

          How can a person that is doing the duties of the director and who is not even called the acting director perform these duties of a principal officer?

          Reply Report
      2. 4.1.2

        “very minor” this is not Paul. Indeed, any losing patent owner or challenger who doesn’t request a director review is a fool. Given that they’ve already spent the big bucks putting their best foot forward at the PTAB, it shouldn’t cost materially more to take their case to the director.

        And just how does this new option fit in with the 1-year decision requirement? How long will it take for director decisions?

        Does the PTO even have the legal right to establish the rules, procedures, timing, etc for conducting such reviews?

        This is one can of worms only Congress can fix.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.2.1

          [H]ow does this new option fit in with the 1-year decision requirement?

          How indeed? I wish that anyone other than you & I cared about that question, but that ship has sailed.

          Basically, the courts have construed §316(a)(11) to mean that the PTAB must deliver a decision within 1 year of institution. After that, the remands and reconsiderations can last until judgment day as far as the CAFC is concerned.

          This is clearly contrary to the purpose for which IPRs were created. No one whose opinion matters on this point, however, appears to care.

          Reply Report
          1. 4.1.2.1.1

            This IPR / PGR “quicker, easier, cheaper” faux-justice creation is a mess, a fallacy, a lie, and worse. An abomination.

            It was a good idea that’s gone bad. Very, very bad.

            Congress needs to do what SCOTUS could have and should have done — tear this thing down and let our real courts and real judges do the job they’ve been doing for America for over 200 years.

            Reply Report
  3. 3

    Will an individual not appointed in accordance with the Constitutional requirements of placing a principal officer (but designated to perform “the functions and duties” of one) decide the requests? Or might the requests be pending several months for a Director’s review?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Only one way to find out…

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      My shifting historically pseudonym’d friend,

      Twice now in short order you have decided to engage a patent topic on the merits — and in both cases, you echo the view that I have already expressed.

      Kuddos on your maturing.

      Reply Report
  4. 2

    A lingering question from prior threads (with slight spin):

    Does Hirschfield have the authority as indicated in the Supreme Court decision?

    Not only is he NOT an actual director (as that person may be so vetted to wield authority per the Supreme Court decision)…

    Not only is he NOT an ACTING director (with the potential limitations of the Vacancies Act)…

    He is merely “performing the duties of”

    Sure, What the Supreme Court re-wrote into law from the bench indicates new duties (and power) of the actual director, and there may be no ‘technical’ reason (other than not being actually vetted) to differentiate any one duty from any other duty, but______[fill in the blank]

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      The answer to Anon’s questions is that Hirschfield is a duck.

      Quack. Quack.

      Reply Report
  5. 1

    Totally off-topic, but today’s precedential order in In re Samsung (Dyk writing for a unanimous panel that also included Lourie & Reyna) is worth a read. The maxim “in ascertaining proper venue, we are not bound by a plaintiff’s efforts to manipulate venue” (slip op. at 9) is well taken, although I doubt that it will stop many plaintiffs from continuing to try.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I suspect it’d be fun to be a fly on the wall when Albright reads this order.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        You didn’t notice the large fly swatter on his desk?

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture