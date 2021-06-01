Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Matina Stevis-Gridneff: Covid-19: European Union Challenges President Biden’s Proposal to Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines (Source: The New York Times)
- Philip Blenkinsop: Vaccine Patent Waiver Will Not Be Enough -WTO Chief (Source: Reuters)
- Alessandro Mascellino: Apple Patent Filing Shows Touch ID, Biometric Key on Upcoming Macs (Source: Biometric Update)
- Perry Cooper: Apple Patent Board Win Upheld Over Judge Appointments Argument (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Alex Baldwin: Federal Circuit Affirms PTAB Ruling in Uniloc v Apple (Source: WIPR)
- Nina Larson: Countries Urge Broader Patent Waivers Than Just COVID-19 Vaccines (Source: CTV)
- Geri Weinfeld and Vanessa Fiske: Rovi Files New Patent Infringement Action Against Videotron in Canada (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Sean O’Kane: Cybertruck Patent Applications Show Off UI, Solar Bed Cover, ‘Armor Glass’ (Source: The Verge)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Thomas DaMario: Prosecution History Prevents Patent Owner from “Intercepting” Win on Appeal (Source: The National Law Review)
- Luke Savage: Novelist Cory Doctorow on the Problem With Intellectual Property (Source: Jacobin)
- Prof. Stephanie Plamondon Bair: Innovation’s Hidden Externalities (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Duane Morris LLP
- Agilent
- Opus 12
- Pivot Bio
- Hunter Clark PLLC
- Finch & Maloney PLLC
- Daly, Crowley, Mofford & Durkee, LLP
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Counsel, California
- Cantor Colburn LLP
- United IP Counselors, LLC
- Eschweiler and Potashnik, LLC
- Knobbe Martens – Patent Counsel, California, DC, New York, or Washington