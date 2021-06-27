Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Marc Lakmaaker: CTT Pharmaceuticals Existing Canadian Patent Confirmed to Include Psychedelic Applications (Source: BioSpace)
- The Canadian Press: Canada in WTO Talks on Possibly Waiving COVID-19 Vaccine Patents (Source: Global News)
- Mike Peterson: Dual-Camera Patent at Core of Lawsuit Against Apple Must be Reconsidered (Source: Apple Insider)
- David Meyer: The WTO’s Survival Hinges on the COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Debate, Waiver Advocates Warn (Source: Fortune)
- Fred Lambert: Tesla Cybertruck Retractable Solar Bed Cover Revealed in Patent (Source: Electrek)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. A. Shane Nichols: Diehr Alice, Yu are Superimposing Novelty onto Patent Eligibility. Love, Newman. (Source: The National Law Review)
- Prof. Roger Svensson: Patent Value Indicators and Technological Innovation (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. Rajesh Vellakkat: IP Waiver during COVID Pandemic – Salvage or Apostacy? (Source: SSRN)
