Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Irina Pestrikova: ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS(R) System Intellectual Property Protection with the Issuance of Three U.S. Patents (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Jesse Snyder: ‘It’s Embarrassing’: China’s Tightening Grip on the Intellectual Property Landscape in Canada (Source: The National Post)
- Bill Wells: Applied Information Granted Key Patent Covering Dual-Mode Connected Vehicle Communications and Control of Traffic Signals (Source: Business Wire)
- Matthew Bultman: Apple Trial Spotlights U.K. Ban Potential in Global Patent Fights (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Malcolm Owen: ‘Apple Glass’ Could Have Movable Display and Use Fresnel Lenses (Source: Apple Insider)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Greg Reilly: The Justiciability of Cancelled Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Sabrina Safrin: The Predictive Power of Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Dmitry Karshtedt: Nonobviousness: Before and After (Source: SSRN)
