Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Prescription Drugs: Drug prices are higher in the US than in any other country — even for the identical product… The FDA is directed to begin importing prescription drugs from Canada (in cooperation with states and tribes)…

This could be very big, or it could be a nothing-burger. Canada is only ~10% the size of the U.S., so there is not nearly enough slack capacity in the CA pharma market to supply U.S, demand. Merely importing from CA, therefore, will not move prices in the U.S. all that much.

On the other hand, implicit in the idea of authorizing importation from CA is the idea that the FDA will treat approval by CA regulators as good enough for US approval. There is no reason in principle why CA regulators should be singled out in this respect. If the Biden administration is willing to treat CA regulatory approval as a substitute for USFDA approval, why not EMA approval? If that sort of regime change were to emerge by executive order, the effect on prices would be huge.