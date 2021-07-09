Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

Patent

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order today focusing on competition that includes 72 separate initiatives.  The following are a few.

  • Non-Compete Agreements: About half of private-sector businesses require non-compete agreements.  This stifle’s competitions and limits workplace mobility. The FTC is being asked to either ban or significantly limit non-compete agreements.
  • License Requirements: About 1/3 of jobs in the US require some sort of license from a state authority.  These licenses limit mobility and lock folks out of certain jobs.  The FTC is being asked to ban occupational licensing requirements that impede economic mobility.
  • Prescription Drugs: Drug prices are higher in the US than in any other country — even for the identical product.  This is largely a construct of Federal Law.  The FDA is directed to begin importing prescription drugs from Canada (in cooperation with states and tribes); The HHS is directed to support for generic and biosimilars and create a comprehensive plan (within 45 days) to combat high prescription drug prices and price gouging; FTC is asked to ban “pay for delay” agreements between patent owners and generic competitors.
  • Right to Repair: The FTC is encouraged to “limit powerful equipment manufacturers from restricting people’s ability to use independent repair shops or do DIY repairs.” This is particularly focused on farmers, but will likely extend to other areas.
  • Hearing Aids: Sell these over the counter.
  • Hospitals: Complete implementation of hospital price transparency rules. Recognize that hospital mergers are usually not good for patients.
  • Obamacare: Do a post-Trump revamp of the National Health Insurance Marketplace to standardize plans and make it much easier for consumers to understand and comparison shop.
  • Internet: Restore net neutrality rules; limit early termination fees for home internet; require more transparency in pricing; limit private deals between ISPs and landlords that limit tenant access to competition and benefit the landlord.
  • Internet Mergers: Apply greater scrutiny of mergers, especially by dominant internet platforms.
  • Privacy: The FTC is encouraged to develop rules on surveillance and the accumulation of data by big-tech and to bar unfair competition in internet marketplace.
  • Passenger Train: Encourage the Surface Transportation Board to require railroad track owners to provide rights of way to passenger rail and to strengthen their obligations to treat other freight companies fairly.

More to come on this topic.  Note, the statement does not mention patent rights or intellectual property, but several of the orders have IP implications.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/07/09/fact-sheet-executive-order-on-promoting-competition-in-the-american-economy/

 

28 thoughts on "Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

  2. 9

    The non-compete agreement one conflicts with Chien’s (backed by Biden) of making Trade Secret Law much stronger. Trade Secret Law limits mobility and can be crippling for employees. Chien should be forced to comment on this (or terminated.)

    >>Non-Compete Agreements: About half of private-sector businesses require non-compete agreements. This stifle’s competitions and limits workplace mobility. The FTC is being asked to either ban or significantly limit non-compete agreements.

    Reply
    1. 9.1

      Most of this looks pretty good. I’ve thought about how limiting state licenses are when they are all about the same for things like electricians, plumbers, doctors, and so forth.

      Reply
    2. 9.2

      Much of the focus on the progressive left on non-compete agreements has been on employers having low wage workers sign them as part of their orientation., in jobs where there is not reason to have a non-compete except for labor control. I hope that this leads to a tightening in general of the application non-compete agreements in general.

      Reply
  3. 8

    “Right to Repair: The FTC is encouraged to “limit powerful equipment manufacturers from restricting people’s ability to use independent repair shops or do DIY repairs.” This is particularly focused on farmers, but will likely extend to other areas.”

    That one is a long time coming. The whole “if you try to repair it then that voids the warrenty” trick also needs revamping so that it’s only if you try to repair it and destroy it or super damage it then the warranty is voided. About a thousand other issues in this realm as well as the dude that is online making vids about his laptop repair/board repair/phone repair shop is all the time talking about.

    Reply
    1. 8.1

      Right to Repair means a lot of things to different people. Personally, I am fine with third party service voiding warranties. To me, right of repair means availability of documentation and replacement parts.

      Reply
      1. 8.1.1

        It means much more in regards to software control (including mere access)

        Reply
  4. 7

    A lot of those sound nice but I’m not sure it’s in the FTC etc.’s authority to just blanket ban them if states want to allow them.

    Reply
    1. 7.1

      +1

      Reply
  5. 6

    “The FTC is being asked to ban occupational licensing requirements that impede economic mobility.”

    What a strange way to frame it. If we’re optimizing for economic mobility, we probably need to get rid of medical licenses.

    “require railroad track owners to provide rights of way to passenger rail”

    I was under the impression we had the best rail freight system in the world. Are we looking to trade that for a mediocre rail freight system and a still crummy passenger rail system? Amtrack takes 66 hours to go from Los Angeles to Chicago. If this were to cut that down by 18 hours it wouldn’t make a difference.

    Reply
    1. 6.1

      I was under the impression we had the best rail freight system in the world. Are we looking to trade that for a mediocre rail freight system and a still crummy passenger rail system?

      For better or worse, the answer appears to be “yes.” Pres. Biden loves too well but not too wisely when it comes to Amtrak.

      Reply
  6. 5

    One sort of global observation here is that several of the items listed above (licensure requirements, non-competes, skepticism of internet mergers) borrow the best thinking from Republicans or Libertarians. This rather suggests that paranoid 2020 claims that “Sleepy” Joe would be AOC’s cats paw were off base..

    Reply
    1. 5.1

      Those claims were not products of the available evidence at the time, so I suspect additional contrary evidence will not cause many opinions to be updated.

      Reply
      1. 5.1.1

        I suspect that you are correct.

        Reply
      2. 5.1.2

        AOC herself is a far, far cry from the second coming of Lenin. Ain’t been a real leftist around these parts for decades.

        Reply
        1. 5.1.2.1

          Well Marty, you might be correct – but for reasoning that you also might not be aware of.

          (this has to do with the philosophical shift away from “real leftists” after the large scale real world political failures, as is known in the world of Neo-Liberalism)

          Reply
    2. 5.2

      Notwithstanding that I also noted this parallel in Ends – there may well still be a significant difference in Means employed to reach those Ends (details of which are yet to be determined).

      Reply
    3. 5.3

      There are several causes where the libertarian right and the progressive left agree, at least in principle, that there needs to be reform.

      Reply
  7. 4

    To this point, “License Requirements: About 1/3 of jobs in the US require some sort of license from a state authority. These licenses limit mobility and lock folks out of certain jobs. The FTC is being asked to ban occupational licensing requirements that impede economic mobility.

    That sounds incredibly Republican (just eliminate any safety drivers for having said license structures in place without even thinking about why those structures are there)

    Reply
    1. 4.1

      Pretty sure that from what I heard it was leftists critiquing them mostly these days. This being in large part because they impede the victim groups.

      Reply
      1. 4.1.1

        “Victim groups” have been eating their own.

        And that trend can only accelerate.

        Reply
    2. 4.2

      At last! The locks are off! Now we all can work in whatever field we want to!

      You want to be a doctor? You’re in! Here’s your scalpel — get to cuttin’!

      How ’bout an attorney? You’re in! Here’s your pen — get to filing lawsuits!

      How ’bout teaching? You’re in! Here’s yer classroom — get to telling students what they need to know!

      Why not all three at the same time?!

      Schooling? Qualifications? Licenses? They’re for suckers!

      Now that’s what I call the land of the free!

      Reply
    3. 4.3

      There is a large overlap on this issue between the libertarian right and the progressive left. There are many occupational licenses where limiting competition, not safety or ethics are the primary motivations of licensing (where, coincidentally, members of the profession also serve on the licensing board).

      Reply
  8. 3

    Prescription Drugs: Drug prices are higher in the US than in any other country — even for the identical product… The FDA is directed to begin importing prescription drugs from Canada (in cooperation with states and tribes)…

    This could be very big, or it could be a nothing-burger. Canada is only ~10% the size of the U.S., so there is not nearly enough slack capacity in the CA pharma market to supply U.S, demand. Merely importing from CA, therefore, will not move prices in the U.S. all that much.

    On the other hand, implicit in the idea of authorizing importation from CA is the idea that the FDA will treat approval by CA regulators as good enough for US approval. There is no reason in principle why CA regulators should be singled out in this respect. If the Biden administration is willing to treat CA regulatory approval as a substitute for USFDA approval, why not EMA approval? If that sort of regime change were to emerge by executive order, the effect on prices would be huge.

    Reply
  9. 2

    The text(s) will be interesting…

    >The FDA is directed to begin importing prescription drugs from Canada (in cooperation with states and tribes);

    Directed == willful infringement?

    >Hospitals:

    But maintaining certificates of need?

    >Internet: Restore net neutrality rules

    Restore == not covering FB/Twitter?

    Reply
    1. 2.1

      “Restore == not covering FB/Twitter”

      Thank you for reminding us that some people heartily support regulating the nuetrality of the content of the pipes, but not the neutrality of pipes themselves. I needed a laugh.

      Reply
      1. 2.1.1

        Ben, not sure that you recognize the echo you sound in from Trump…

        Reply

