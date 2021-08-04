The First Post-IPR Director Reviews are Denied

One of the topics to be discussed at tomorrow’s PPAC meeting is USPTO operations following the Supreme Court’s 2021 Arthrex decision.  In Arthrex, the Supreme Court created an additional layer of review by the PTO Director in Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceedings following a PTAB final written decision.  PTO Acting Director Drew Hirshfeld has considered the first two request for Director Review, and denied both requests. (IPR2020-00081 and IPR2020-00320).  It appears that the Director personally considered both cases rather than delegating the decision back to the PTAB or another Official.  Neither decision reach the merits but rather perfunctorily state:

It is ORDERED that the request for Director review is denied; and FURTHER ORDERED that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s Final Written Decision in this case is the final decision of the agency.

I expect that this approach will be the standard for almost all cases going forward.

 

5 thoughts on “The First Post-IPR Director Reviews are Denied

    When I am confirmed as Director, I am going to be quite cross with Mr. Hirschfeld for usurping my prerogatives here. 😉

    More than a bit sad that on a legal blog, there is not a hint at all in the article that this action may be ultra vires, given the lack of the “acting in the capacity of” for a non-appointed person.

    If Boundy wanders by, I wonder what his take would be.

      There are a bunch of decisions stating that (1) acting head can temporarily fill the shoes of the head, even though not senate confirmed and (2) acting head can make the same decisions would a properly appointed head.

        yup – just as there are issues with TIMING of any such temporary appointments clause related items.

        My point here is that there is NOT EVEN A WHISPER of the massive problems with what is going on.

        As stated: more than a bit sad.

      I remain skeptical that an ultra vires argument would go anywhere. Finality, not justice or equity, is the watchword of the judiciary.

