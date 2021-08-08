Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

One thought on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    The Feldman polemic in the WP, that “our” patent system is”broken” seems to me to blame “the patent system” as such for high drug prices. But it’s not that simple, is it? The price of drugs in the USA is far higher than in all other countries, many of those other countries have a fully-functioning patent system, and it’s not as if all new drugs are invented by US drug companies, is it?

    There must be something particular to the US market which jacks its drug prices up so high. Perhaps not “the patent system”? Perhaps instead its specific insurance-based medical care system?

    Has Feldman a prejudice against “the patent system”? It would be a pity if “the patent system” takes the blame for this, that or the other problem that is not its fault.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture