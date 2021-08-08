Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Mikey Campbell: Apple Challenges Patent Troll Targeting Maps Navigation (Source: Apple Insider)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Must Face Apple Watch Patent Claims, Fed Circ. Affirms (Source: Reuters)
- Atty. Jie Fei (Christina) Pan: Supreme Court of Canada Denies Amgen Leave to Appeal Decision Invalidating its Filgrastim Patent (Source: JD Supra)
- Susan Decker and Matthew Bultman: Apple Sinks ‘Submarine Patent,’ Escapes $308.5 Million Verdict (Source: Bloomberg)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Robin Feldman: Our Patent System is Broken. And it Could be Stifling Innovation. (Source: The Washington Post)
- Joe Mullin: This Captcha Patent Is An All-American Nightmare (Source: EFF)
- Prof. Camilla Alexandra Hrdy: The Value in Secrecy (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Lilly
- Kubota & Basol LLP
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP – Computer Science Patent Attorney/Agent
- Polsinelli – Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Patent Prosecution/ Associate
- Polsinelli – Design Patent Prosecution/Associate or Patent Agent
- Klarquist Sparkman, LLP – Litigation/IPR Associate
- Klarquist – Chemistry Patent Attorney/Agent
- Duane Morris
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney